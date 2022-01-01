Laurel: Craft Modern Kitchen at 104 Franklin St., Johnstown, opened at the beginning of December, in the same building as Stone Bridge Brewing Co. While the brewery’s tap room has pub-style food, the new restaurant specializes in fusion cuisine that incorporates Asian, Spanish and Mexican flavors. “It’s been going great,” Matthew Bennett, bartender, said, looking over a list of reservations for the night. “We announced that we were open on Facebook and word of mouth took over from there.” After the wine bar is complete, Jeremy Shearer, owner, plans to open a rooftop beer garden with a bar and outdoor furniture in the summer.
Laurel: Somerset County employees’ mileage reimbursement rate will increase in 2022. The rate, rising to 58.5 cents per mile, is paid to staff for travel conducted for county business. It increases 2.5 cents per mile from 56 cents in 2021. The county matches its reimbursement with the rate set by the Internal Revenue Service each year, Chief Clerk Sonya Augustine said.
Barb: Amir Matthews, 20, was sentenced to 10 to 25 years in state prison for his involvement in a 2020 murder at Coopersdale Homes in Johnstown. He was sentenced on the charge for the killing of Armel Joe, 26, at a late-night barbecue. Matthews entered a guilty plea to third-degree murder in December, the day jury selection in his trial was to begin before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein.
Laurel: Terry Shaffer has always had a big heart for his community. He is the longtime chief of Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department, which was the first fire department to respond to the crash of United Airlines Flight 93, a couple miles from Shanksville on Sept. 11, 2001. The 35-year volunteer firefighter helped form Shanksville’s rescue dive team to save lives during emergencies on area waters – and, every December, He’s swapped his gear for a red suit and hat to serve as his community’s Santa Claus. Now, that Shaffer’s heart is failing, his family is hoping the community he’s supported will come to his rescue. The family launched the “Heart4Terry” campaign through the National Foundation for Transplants. The fundraiser page listed a $30,000 goal to help the family cover post-transplant expenses, including the costs of post-surgery care and a lifetime’s worth of anti-rejection medication.
Laurel: Six projects in the region have landed financial support from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Stackhouse Park board members received $15,000 to prepare the park’s site development plan. Indiana County officials received $230,000 to add a new pedestrian bridge over U.S. Route 22 and signage for the Hoodlebug Trail. Gallitzin Borough received $70,000 to further develop Gremlin Park. Rock Run Recreation Inc. received $46,700 to purchase equipment needed to construct and maintain approximately 140 miles of ATV trails. Rolling Ridge Motorsports Club received $20,000 for equipment to construct and maintain approximately 30 miles of snowmobile trails. Western Pennsylvania Conservancy received $37,000 to update its 2000 River Conservation Plan for the Juniata River watershed, which spans 12 counties, including Bedford, Cambria and Somerset.
