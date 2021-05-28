Laurel: Somerset County-based Patriot Park Foundation is raising funds with plans to develop a tribute to those involved in the fight against terrorism since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. The park would be located near the Flight 93 National Memorial, foundation President Randy Musser told reporter David Hurst. Musser said more than 7,000 people have given their lives in that global effort, while many thousands were called to service. Patriot Park would be “a place to tell their stories ... the people who gave up their lives at home or were called into duty while they were in college to fight for their country,” Musser said.
Laurel: Greater Johnstown students were awarded $300 Supporting Youth Education and Employment Work Experience Scholarship stipends from Johnstown Area Regional Industries. The program was open to high school juniors and seniors at various area schools who submitted essays about how the money would help them prepare to enter the work force. “A little bit of funding goes a long way,” JARI Director of Workforce Development Debi Balog said. The scholarships went to students Jayla Morales, Jadien Gordon, Talayah Thomas, Jordan Benshoff, Delajah Sitton and Zoey Stephens. Balog also awarded student Zach Slis a $500 Pitt-Johnstown scholarship.
Barb: Two NBA teams banned fans and issued apologies after incidents involving players. The New York Knicks banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on an Atlanta player, as reported by the Associated Press. The Philadelphia 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on a Washington player. The teams did not identify the fans who were disciplined. “We’re just living in a society where people don’t have respect anymore,” Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan said Thursday. “In no way should that be allowed, or should that happen, at a sporting event or really any event. ... It’s uncalled for.”
Laurel: Ebensburg Rotary Club has been working on a dog park for two years, and seems to have found a home for the project at the Lake Rowena recreation park. Ebensburg Borough Council approved a grant application and a use agreement with a neighboring property owner. Borough Council President Doug Tusing said residents have been asking for a place to walk their dogs. “When we do surveys, over the past few years, that’s always one of the top items,” Tusing said. Organizers said the park would have separate areas for small and large dogs, and would include features such as benches, watering stations and walking paths.
Laurel: State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and state Sen. Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland, announced funding this week to support ongoing blight removal efforts. The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority will receive $253,000 from the Department of Community and Economic Development’s Commonwealth Financing Authority to remove commercial properties “along corridors, main gateways,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. The agency has cleared about 120 structures over the past 21/2 years, as our Dave Sutor reported.
Barb: Sonya Arrington, former president of the Erie City Council, was sentenced to a year and a day in prison for the embezzlement of more than $70,000 from an anti-violence nonprofit she founded after her son died in a 2010 shooting. Authorities also said she received nearly $30,000 in Social Security disability payments. In a tearful apology Monday, Arrington blamed her gambling at Presque Isle Downs & Casino. “It was a peace,” she said. “I didn’t have to listen to anyone – all I had to do was push a button.”
Laurel: Tony Penna Jr. has been named the City of Johnstown’s recreation director, filling a position that has been held open since 2009 due to budget concerns. Penna, the former director of athletics at Greater Johnstown High School, will work part time in the Public Works Department, overseeing programs at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point, Roxbury Park and city playgrounds. “It’s really been a need for the city,” Public Works Director Jared Campagna said. “We need someone to focus on the recreation department for sure.” Penna is the head football coach at Conemaugh Township Area High School football coach and owner of Main Street Hobby in downtown Johnstown and Fielderz Choice, a sports training facility in the city’s West End. “I just want to work with the team and create opportunities for people of all ages to enjoy our facilities,” Penna said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.