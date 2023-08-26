Laurel: The Cambria County commissioners approved a lease last week with Lambcakes for the ground-floor space at the Cambria County Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown, that was previously occupied by The Press Bistro. Lambcakes owner Chad Lamb said that he is planning to move at the start of the new year because the bakery needs more space, but he knew he wanted to keep it downtown. “There’s plenty of things going on, a lot of new businesses opening up, and we wanted to keep being a part of the rebirth,” he said. “That was one of our main goals when we first opened ... just being part of the city. We grew up here and just want to keep it going downtown.”
Laurel: JWF Industries and Indiana County Technology Center have launched a pre-apprenticeship program two years in the making at the company’s Johnstown facility. Two welders – Eric McAfee and Noah Torok – were signed up for the offering through the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry that could lead to a paid job at JWF Industries after graduation. This is the first U.S. Department of Labor-recognized welding pre-apprenticeship program in western Pennsylvania.
Laurel: The Red Rage West Suburban 14-U softball team was recognized on Monday for winning its second straight 14-U state softball championship and finishing one game shy of reaching the Junior League World Series after a one-run, 10-inning loss in the regional final on July 26. “Super-proud of this group. They’re unbelievable kids. They’re really good players,” West Suburban coach Dave Lynch said.
Laurel: Sandyvale Memorial Gardens and Conservancy in the Hornerstown section of Johns-town dedicated its new healing garden on Aug. 18, providing the community with a place to reflect, relax and enjoy a peaceful setting. The entrance of the healing garden is “The American Fountain” monument, which memorializes the 2,209 people who died in the 1889 Johns-town Flood. The healing garden features raised beds with sensory plants that release the scents of lavender and herbs, as well as plants soft to the touch such as lamb’s ears and plants that rustle in the wind so those with vision and hearing impairments can experience the garden as well. Walkways are wide and flat to accommodate wheelchairs and walking equipment, and the site is Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant with access to a paved trail that leads to the parking lot.
Laurel: Nathan Bowes, a graduate of Richland High School, is beginning his freshman year at St. Francis University a full year ahead of the classmates with whom he went through school. Utilizing virtual learning through Appalachia Intermediate Unit 8 offered by Richland, Bowes graduated a year early. He will study engineering at St. Francis and will also be a member of the esports team on the Loretto university’s campus. Bowes credited his grandfather, Ron Stiles, for instilling in him a sense of pride related to learning.
Barb: Michael Burham, who was the subject of a manhunt in two states last month after his escape from the Warren County jail, is facing more charges in the escape and in the original case alleging that he kidnapped a couple and forced them to accompany him on his cross-country flight to avoid authorities. Burham, 34, is accused of having abducted the couple in Pennsylvania while trying to evade capture in New York, where he was wanted in a rape case and for questioning in a murder case.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.