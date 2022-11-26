Laurel: For the second year, the Greater Johnstown-Somerset Central Labor Council helped provide local children with coats. John Swanson, vice president of the labor council and president of United Steelworkers Local 2632, said that the council’s first keeping Kids Cozy Coat giveaway was held at the Women’s Help Center in Johnstown, but was taken mobile to meet recipients’ transportation needs with initial turnout was low. This year, more than 30 volunteers went to locations around Windber and downtown Johnstown.
Laurel: Denise Nairn recently completed her 19th season leading the Westmont Hilltop Hilltoppers varsity volleyball program in 2022. She coached in her own gym for the final time on Wednesday in a fitting end to her successful coaching career. “I was ecstatic when I got asked to coach the Johnstown team in the all-star match.” Nairn has helped the Westmont Hilltop volleyball program stay competitive in the rugged Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference. Nairn is thankful for her time at Westmont Hilltop, which has led to strong bonds built with her players.
Laurel: Dr. Denise Johnson stopped in to the local state Department of Health in Cambria County on Monday to wish the employees a happy Public Health Thank You Day. Johnson is acting state secretary of Health and the commonweath’s physician general. “Our public health workers are saving lives every day,” Johnson said. She said she wanted to get to the western part of the state and express her appreciation to the employees in the office on Donald Lane in Richland Township.
Barb: Riley June Williams linked to the far-right “Groyper” extremist movement was convicted Monday of several federal charges after prosecutors said she was part of a group that stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. She was found guilty of six federal counts, including civil disorder. But the jury deadlocked on two other charges, including “aiding and abetting the theft” of a laptop that was stolen from Pelosi’s office suite during the insurrection.
Laurel: Orthopedics at Richland, a brand-new facility for orthopedic outpatient services and sports medicine has opened in Richland Township at 374 Theatre Drive. It is a joint venture of Chan Soon-Shiong Medical Center at Windber and Indiana Regional Medical Center. The new facility provides new offices for orthopedic surgeons Dr. Brandon Trale and Dr. David Bizousky, as well as podiatrist Dr. Howard Miller. It also provides a sports medicine facility filled with top-of-the-line equipment and expert staff who are trained to help build individuals’ tactical strength and conditioning for sports and physical job specific skills, company leaders said.
