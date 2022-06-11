Laurel: Somerset Lake was being refilled during a ceremony Friday hosted by the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission and partners in the Somerset community. Depending on rainfall amounts, by fall the lake should safely return to full capacity. The lake’s former earthen dam has been upgraded to include concrete infrastructure with a new spillway.
Laurel: The Washington Street wall of Stone Bridge Brewing Co. in downtown Johnstown will be adorned with the only official Marvel Comics- approved public mural in the world. The 28-foot-tall and 49-foot-wide work of art will feature popular characters Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, co-created by Johnstown native and longtime comic artist Steve Ditko. “It’s still a little bit surreal,” Bottle Works creative director Matthew Lamb said. “Dream come true for me.”
Laurel: Beginning in July, many Somerset County Children & Youth Services caseworkers will be able to earn up to $24,000 in tuition reimbursement for their service. The program is part of a broader, ongoing effort by Somerset County officials to retain and recruit more workers in the field, which has been among the hardest-hit nationwide by retirements and departures while caseloads have spiked. Through the program, existing and future hires who qualify can start receiving $200 a month toward their college tuition, the Somerset County commissioners said.
Barb: Michael Thomas Shaulis, 32, of Richland Township, was sentenced to state prison in Cambria County court on June 6 in connection with the rape of a juvenile female. Shaulis entered a guilty plea to charges including five counts of rape of a child and was sentenced to 22 to 45 years in a state correctional institution and three years of probation.
Laurel: The Path of the Flood Trail is expected to soon finally extend the whole way to the ruins of South Fork Dam, Johnstown Flood National Memorial officials said Tuesday. The path begins near the abutments of the dam that broke on May 31, 1889, and runs into downtown Johnstown, where the resulting flood finally ceased its churning destruction. “It is almost there. ... We’re down to several hundreds of yards,” said park ranger Doug Bosley during the State of Johnstown Flood National Memorial event.
Laurel: Dominick Iannello, 10, was out in front of more than 100 walkers on June 4 at the Johnstown Walk of Hope at Trojan Stadium. The event raised money for local cancer patients and their families. Dominick was born with a rare form of leukemia. His treatment lasted one year and he has been in remission for nine years. Crystal Mitchell, Dominick’s mother, said, “He had a heart transplant last year. When he got out of the hospital right after his transplant, we came down during the walk and he only made it partway.” More than 20 teams of families, friends and co-workers joined cancer survivors in the charity walk that raised more than $70,000 this year.
Barb: A man partially covered the “Bewitched” statue in Salem, Massachusetts, with red paint, police said. Witnesses called police at about 5 p.m. Monday to report someone was spray painting the bronze statue, Capt. John Burke, said Tuesday. the statue depicts actor Elizabeth Montgomery – as lead character Samantha Stephens in the 1960s sitcom – sitting on a broomstick in front of a crescent moon. An officer arrested a 32-year-old city resident on charges of defacing property, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
