LEVENTRY[mdash] Tara L., 61, went to be with the Lord on July 17, 2020. Born September 5, 1958 in Johnstown. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Selena (Blackburn) Marks. Survived by husband of 39 years, D. Scott Leventry; children, Brandon (Marcy Heinrich), Misty Kinsey, Justin and Sh…