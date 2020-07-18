Laurel: The Grand Halle in Cambria City is looking magnificent after a two-year, $500,000 campaign to restore the former church, now used for wedding receptions and other gatherings. The campaign was run through 1901 Church Inc., and Dave Hurst, project manager of The Steeples Project, called the unveiling of the restored Grand Halle “an exciting day that I’ve dreamed about for quite a few years.” Work was done by Yohe Roofing Inc., of Finleyville, Washington County, and Major Builders Inc., supported by an 1889 Foundation grant.
Laurel: Northern Cambria High School graduate Troy Paronish was honored by the Positive Athlete program, which annually lauds sports figures for community contributions. Paronish was named as the Mylan Male Positive Male Athlete of the Year for the Western Pennsylvania chapter. He organized a golf tournament that raised more than $10,300 for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A cancer survivor, Paronish is headed to West Virginia University to study biochemistry.
Laurel: Greater Johnstown students Mia Jordan and Taylor Mock produced a blog touting the values of their school’s Summit Learning program, which uses independent study projects for selected senior-high students. Jordan will be a senior this fall and Mock will be a sophomore. “The whole point of the program is to truly help students be self-directive as learners, but also of their interests and habits,” Johnstown English and Summit teacher Tracey King said.
Barb: It’s hard to imagine, given the social change that has occurred since the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day, but a police officer in Allentown was captured on video holding a man by placing his knee on the man’s head and neck. Activists say the officer violated his own department’s policy against neck restraints, and the ACLU of Pennsylvania called the act an illegal use of force. The moment sparked protests in Allentown, and the police department launched an internal probe.
Laurel: Cheers to Johnstown brewer Jeremy Shearer, who is joining a national movement to use beer as an instrument for raising awareness about racial injustice. Shearer is
making “Black is Beautiful” beer at his business, Stone Bridge Brewing, joining 1,000 breweries in 50 states and
19 countries in brewing the drink created by Marcus Baskerville, from Weathered Souls Brewing in Texas. Baskerville shared his recipe at no charge, provided brewers donate 100% of proceeds from the beer to police reform efforts and legal defense funds.
Laurel: Johnstown City Council will provide $66,000 to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority to help offset costs of razing of the Conrad Building – a dangerous eyesore at the corner of Franklin and Vine streets. Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said the building should be down by the end of summer.
Barb: An Old Forge, Pa., woman was sentenced to two years in county prison for attempting to kill her elderly aunt by driving around for hours while the older woman’s oxygen tank was running out. Carrie Trowbridge, 57, was charged with attempted homicide and numerous other offenses but pleaded guilty in January to aggravated assault. Her aunt called Trowbridge’s actions “the ultimate betrayal.”
Laurel: After a very successful run, Greg Burke has resigned as head coach of the Richland High School boys basketball program. His Rams teams won three District 6 crowns, a Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference title and reached the 2018 state championship game. He took over the spot in 2010-11 and his teams won 160 games over the next decade. Burke was named the state’s Coach of the Year in the boys Class AAA field in 2018.
Laurel: James Downer has been hired as St. Francis University’s director of athletics. He has spent the past three years as senior associate athletics director at Eastern Kentucky University. Downer began his career at the University of Central Oklahoma, and held administrative roles at Nicholls State University and Presbyterian College. “This is a tremendous opportunity to join a university with a legacy of success and a profound commitment to intercollegiate athletics,” Downer said in a news release.
Laurel: The Pasquerilla Fountain is spruced up and flowing again, thanks to Bryan Zettle and his company, BZ Pools & Decks. Zettle volunteered his efforts and expertise to provide something positive for the community and to honor the Pasquerilla family, who had the Central Park fountain installed in 1997. “I just kind of wanted to do something to bring people back together, bring them into the park,” Zettle said.
