Laurel: The large U.S. flag atop the Mound in Westmont is expected to fly again in a few months, but some work needs to be done first because the 120-foot-tall pole, which had been in place for almost 34 years, was showing signs of wear. Members of the Centennial Flag Committee hope to raise $70,000 that will be used for a new pole, flags and perpetual maintenance. The plan is to end the fundraising on the Fourth of July and to have a new pole and flag in place by late summer or in the fall.
Laurel: Planners want members of the public to weigh in on what they’d like to see included, design-wise, in a multi-million-dollar plan to revamp downtown Johnstown. The goal is to gather ideas through the summer. Online surveys and other public involvement opportunities will be posted on the city’s social media pages and cityofjohnstownpa.net. Local organizations got federal money to upgrade downtown Johnstown’s Main Street, the Johnstown Inclined Plane, the Johnstown train station and CamTran’s Downtown Intermodal Transit Center – and to link them through a broad Iron To Arts corridor effort.
Laurel: Four Greater Johnstown High School seniors – Pariah Manna, Alison Toma, Savana Rose and Rosemary McClain – have earned their board certifications in cosmetology and can now work full-time in salons across Pennsylvania. A fifth student, Nevaeh Hooper, will take her test in June. The students credited the achievement to the tutelage of teacher Nancy Behe. “She really prepared us,” Manna said of Behe. “I don’t think I could have passed without her.”
Barb: State Sen. Katie Muth voiced frustration last week that Pennsylvania officials aren’t allowed to impose safety regulations such as speed restrictions and post-derailment testing requirements on trains in the state. Railroads are subject to federal laws governing interstate commerce and rail operations that preempt state regulations. Muth and other state Senate Democrats held a hearing to examine the issue in the wake of the fiery Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and another derailment on May 10 in New Castle.
Laurel: The Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) has unanimously approved girls wrestling as a sport, making Pennsylvania the 38th state to sanction girls wrestling. The PIAA will host girls wrestling championships beginning this winter. The decision was received well by area coaches. “It was great news hearing the PIAA made girls wrestling an official sport,” Bishop McCort Catholic coach Bill Bassett said.
Laurel: Patrick Warfield IV, a Cambria Heights High School and Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School student, was presented with a Pennsylvania House citation from state Rep. Dallas Kephart, R-Clearfield, for not only winning gold in computer- aided drafting at the district Skills-USA contest, but also at states and representing Pennsylvania in the national competition from June 19-23 in Atlanta. Other students representing the state at the SkillsUSA competition are Travis Adams from Penn Cambria High School and George Kissell from Portage Area High School. The SkillsUSA event is described as “the ultimate recognition of excellence in career and technical education,” at which students test the techniques taught to them at career and technology centers against their peers.
Laurel: Somerset Area Ambulance Association and UPMC Somerset are partnering on a session called “Minutes Matter” that will educate the public on steps they can take to give chest compressions to restore heartbeats, clot traumatic wounds and reverse the effects of drug overdoses. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 3 at Somerset Area Ambulance Association, 115 Wood Duck Road, Somerset. The event will include cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, Narcan training and distribution, “Stop the Bleed” training, information about mental health and how to cope, and training in the use of automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.