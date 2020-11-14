Laurel: Virginia and Dennis Fitzpatrick, owners of the Heritage House Inn Bed & Breakfast, have donated the former St. Columba rectory to 1901 Church Inc., the nonprofit corporation that sponsors The Steeples Project. 1901 Church Inc. leaders plan to add that property to a theater project at St. Columba Church and use the former rectory as office space, rental space as an Airbnb and support for theater activities.
Laurel: The Mary S. Biesecker Public Library will use $240,000 in funds from the state Department of Education to improve entranceway steps and sidewalks for accessibility, upgrade interior plaster, tile and flooring, and install a solar canopy parking structure. IT and facilities coordinator Morgan Simmons said the work will bring the Somerset center “up to modern standards.”
Laurel: Richland Township Volunteer Fire Department is receiving 17 Paratech Air Lifting Bags, a controller and accessories thanks to a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation. The bags are used to elevate a vehicle when someone is trapped underneath, and have a 10-year life span, said Capt. Tye Porada, who wrote a $23,826 grant to obtain the equipment. “We are thrilled that our neighbors down the street were able to receive a public safety grant,” said Melissa Kreutzberger, franchisee of Firehouse Subs in Richland Township.
Barb: A former sports medicine doctor in Lancaster County was sentenced to 9 o 20 years in prison after pleading no contest to sexually assaulting six former patients. William Vollmar, 57, spent decades working with high school athletes, the Associated Press reported. He once had contracts at six school districts, a private school and a college, and worked at many district and state athletic competitions over the years. He was a member of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association Sports Medicine Advisory Committee. He must register as a sex offender and surrender his medical license.
Laurel: Two hospitals in the region, Indiana Regional Medical Center and Punxsutawney Area Hospital, have joined together in an agreement establishing the Pennsylvania Mountains Health Care Network, effective Nov. 1. Leaders at both hospitals say the pact will preserve, enhance and provide quality care for patients, our Randy Griffith reported – although they will remain independent, not-for-profit community hospitals with separate assets.
Laurel: Tony Hanlon is stepping down as a volunteer mentor with the Cambria County Veterans Court, which helps veterans facing criminal charges who may be wrestling with substance abuse and mental health issues. Senior Judge Timothy P. Creany called Hanlon “a good example, a good mentor and a good supervisor.” Hanlon is a Vietnam War veteran who got involved with the Veterans Court in 2013.
Laurel: Former big-league catcher John Baker has been named the Pittsburgh Pirates’ director of coaching and player development. The 39-year-old Baker spent the past five seasons in baseball operations with the Chicago Cubs. He played for the Marlins, Padres and Cubs during a seven-year major league career from 2008-14.
Barb: A Jeannette, Pa., man was ordered to pay more than $700,000 restitution after pleading guilty to bank fraud in West Virginia. Randall Joseph Smail, 23, pleaded guilty in July. Federal prosecutors said he made up an account statement claiming he had $64 million in Bitcoin currency when he applied for a half-million-dollar loan from Pendleton Community Bank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.