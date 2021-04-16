Laurel: Conemaugh Health System and Allegheny Health Network/Highmark Health teamed up this week to provide COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) to 41 local emergency medical service agencies. Allegheny- Highmark obtained the PPE during the height of the pandemic in 2020, and partnered with Conemaugh to use the Johns-town-based system’s East Hills parking lot to hand out KN95 face masks, disposable surgical masks, face shields and surgical gowns, as our Randy Griffith reported. “Now that the distribution chain has slowly reopened and it’s a little easier to get more PPE, this gave us the opportunity to disperse this to our EMS community,” said Robert Twaddle, vice president of prehospital care for Allegheny Health Network.
Laurel: The Bishop McCort Catholic High School cheerleaders are state champions again. The McCort team returned from the Giant Center in Hershey last Saturday – to cheers from parents and other supporters – after winning its second straight PIAA championship and fifth title overall. “Hard work really pays off and it showed here today,” senior Reagan Phillips told reporter Patrick Buchnowski. Coach John Walker said of his team members: “They prepared for everything, got ready, and we knew their minds were in it. They worked really hard to rise to the occasion today.”
Barb: Two forest fires at Ohiopyle State Park in Fayette County burned nearly 500 acres of woodlands last week. No injuries were reported, and authorities did not say whether human activity led to the fires, which hit state game lands areas along Dunbar Road and near Victoria Flats and Rock Spring roads along the Youghiogheny River. Authorities said warm, dry weather and strong winds likely were contributing factors. There were no injuries and no homes were threatened.
Laurel: Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center held a groundbreaking event Wednesday to officially kick off the hospital’s first major construction project in 20 years – a three-story, 75,500-square-foot “D” building that will consolidate surgical support and cardiovascular services and allow the hospital to establish a cardiovascular institute, our Randy Griffith reported. The $79 million project is financed by Duke LifePoint Healthcare, Conemaugh’s parent company. “We will greatly improve the quality of care by bringing together the services,” heart surgeon Dr. Savas Mavridis said. “We will also improve the patient experience and satisfaction.” Hospital CEO William Caldwell said the project “is really key to the future of Conemaugh Memorial.”
Laurel: We join area tourism professionals in celebrating the return to the Johnstown region of the Miss Pennsylvania USA and Miss Pennsylvania Teen USA pageants, to be held July 30-31 at the Richland Performing Arts Center on the Richland High School campus. The events were held locally in 2019, and should bring both prestige and economic impact. “Hosting pageants of this caliber in Johnstown is a great privilege,” Visit Johnstown Sports Travel Program Coordinator Nicole Waligora said.
Laurel: Dr. Joel Bezek, a Johnstown eye doctor, is converting the former Szechuan Restaurant building in downtown Johnstown into a multi-use center featuring apartments, a restaurant and a podcasting studio. The effort will be supported by a $500,000 state grant. His practice, Ophthalmic Associates, is located next to the former restaurant, which closed in 2017. “I believe in Johnstown,” Bezek said. “I want it to be the best it can be, and sometimes you have to take matters into your own hands.”
Barb: Police in southeastern Pennsylvania say a Pottsville man stabbed and killed another man during a road-rage incident along Route 61 in Schuylkill County. Tamiir Whitted, 29, was charged with first- and third-degree murder as well as aggravated assault and other counts, according to police and court documents cited in an Associated Press report. George Marcincin, 38, of Orwigsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the encounter Monday began as the men were driving and they pulled over and “engaged in a physical confrontation.”
