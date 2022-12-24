Laurel: Conemaugh Meyersdale Medi- cal Center has been named as one of the nation’s top 20 critical access hospitals for best practice to quality by the Natural Rural Health Association. “This is such an important accomplishment for all of us at Conemaugh Meyersdale,” hospital CEO Tony Campagna said. The award criteria are based on publicly available date sets for inpatient market share, out-patient market share, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, cost, charge and finance.
Laurel: Belle Bosch, a Chestnut Ridge senior guard/forward, surpassed 1,000 career points in Monday’s Laurel Highlands Athletic conference game against Bishop Carroll Catholic. Bosch tallied a game high with 20 points and 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals and two blocks, propelling the Lions to a 49-37 victory as she became the eighth player in program history to reach 1,000 points. “I could not have done it all without my teammates. Just their support, I probably have the best teammates anywhere,” Bosch said.
Laurel: Veteran Community Initiatives Inc. held its 29th annual appreciation breakfast Tuesday for members and local veterans at Sunnehanna Country Club in Westmont. “The thing we’re here for is to help veterans,” VCI President and CEO Tom Caulfield said. “That’s the bottom line.” Nancy Tavalsky was named the Veteran Advocate of the Year. Tavalsky, the retired Cambria County director of veterans’ affairs, currently works part-time for the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Barb: Francesco Villi, a 73-year-old man who had a long-running dispute with his condo board in a suburb above Toronto, killed five people, including three board members, after he claimed in court and on social media that the building’s electrical room was making him sick. Police said officers were called to an active shooting at the building at around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, and that an officer fatally shot Villi inside the building, where Villi and the victims lived. Police are still investigating the motive for the attack, which occurred at three separate units in the building.
Laurel: Karter Quick, Central Cambria senior; Kross Cassidy, Bedford freshman, and Trent Hoover, Penn Cambria junior, placed first at the Panther Holiday Classic. Quick also was voted Most Outstand- ing Wrestler. “I’m very thankful for all of my coaches and teammates, and I’m very proud of myself. I feel very accomplished for winning this award,” Quick said.
Laurel: Sierra Rodgers, a Richland High School senior, will explore her options next fall at Darmouth College in New Hampshire for free. Her tuition, room and board, and fees for all four years at the school will be 100% covered thanks to the QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship. The organization connects students from low-income backgrounds with leading educational institutions in order “to increase the percentage of talented low-income students attending the nation’s best universities and the ranks of national leadership itself,” according to the QuestBridge website. Rodgers never expected to get as far as she did in the awards process, let alone receive a full ride to one of the schools she picked.
Laurel: Judge Tamara Bernstein, a Cambria County Court of Common Pleas judge, was named the chairwoman of the Pennsylvania Commission on Sentencing. The commission is tasked with maintaining a statewide sentencing policy that provides uniformity and flexibility for punishment. Bernstein said the commission is currently working on revamping sentencing guidelines. “It will change a lot about sentencing and the concept of it, which is to make sentencing more predictable and more cohesive across the state,” Bernstein said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.