Laurel: The Esport Company and Greater Johnstown Community YMCA announced Wednesday that they are partnering up to host TEC Con July 15-17 at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. Seth Mason, founder and chief marketing officer of The Esport Company, is hoping that a combined venture will create even more opportunities for area students competitively and eventually in a professional sense. “First getting here in Johnstown, rebuilding the city. I imagined selling out the 1st Summit Arena with an esports event and turning it into a convention where we can not only showcase the esports side, but the education and tech as well.”
Laurel: Gerry Brooks shared using comedic videos of himself to a gathering of educators who described the message as inspirational on Monday. “The whole purpose is encouragement and support,” Brooks said. The elementary principal from Kentucky was this year’s National Speaker Series guest at Richland High School. Educators from across the region gathered in the building’s auditorium to hear him speak on a variety of topics related to education. Richland, Conemaugh Township, Windber Area, Somerset Area, Ferndale Area, Forest Hills, Central Cambria and Cambria Heights school districts sponsored the program, along with St. Francis University.
Laurel: Officials from Cambria Township and the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority met Tuesday to review the Cambria Township portion of an in-progress addition to the Ghost Town Trail’s C&I extension. The project is a more-than-three-mile extension of the trail from Cambria Township at Allie Buck Road and Beulah Road to Nanty Glo Borough. Cambria Township Supervisors Chairman Tim Bracken said that the township’s portion of the project will occur along an old railroad. Bracken said that the trail extension will be a positive for the township.
Barb: The number of children in America living in poverty jumped dramatically after just one month without the expanded child tax credit payments, according to a new study. Advocates fear the lapse in payments could unravel what they say were landmark achievements in poverty reduction. Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy estimates 3.7 million more children were living in poverty by January – a 41% increase from December, when families received their last checks.
Laurel: The Portage boys basketball team captured its first WestPAC championship on Feb. 18 at the Pitt-Johns- town Sports Center by defeating North Section rival Conemaugh Township, 50-45. “I think it’s huge,” Portage coach Travis Kargo said after his team’s 22nd win of the season. “I think it says we’re on the right path. It took a long time. This is my 22nd year and the first one of these and first district championship last year.”
Laurel: Qualfon, a Michigan-based company, plans to more than double employment at its Broad Street center this year, which would add more than 260 jobs. By December, officials with Qualfon said they hope to have as many as 400 employees handling inbound customer calls for one of the nation’s largest cellular phone companies and other clients. Chief Operating Officer Douglas Wells said the push is linked to reliability. Qualfon chose to expand in Johnstown because the company has had a far easier time retaining employees locally than in other areas where Qualfon operates, he said.
Barb: Tammy O’Donnell, 54, a Beaverdale woman, was sentenced on Tuesday to up to two years in jail for stabbing a male family member in August. O’Donnell entered a guilty plea to terroristic threats in January and was sentenced to a maximum of 24 months in prison with credit for time served. Due to credit for time served, she will serve time in an in-patient treatment center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.