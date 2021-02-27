Laurel: Ebensburg Borough was recognized at the Gold level of the Sustainable Pennsylvania Community Certification program, which tracks
131 policies and practices and rates municipalities on their performances. As our Shawn Curtis reported, the program looks at community design and land use, energy efficiency, health and wellness, intergovernmental cooperation, recycling and waste reduction, fiscal controls, internal management and operations and other areas.
Laurel: The Penn State Interfraternity Council/Panhellenic Dance Marathon was held virtually this year due to the pandemic, yet still raised more than $10.6 million for pediatric cancer care and research. The 46-hour fundraiser known as Thon is billed as the world’s largest student-run philanthropy, supporting families and programs at the Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. Since 1977, Thon has raised more than $180 million, organizers said.
Barb: A 911 call Wednesday that resulted in a lockdown at Latrobe Elementary School was a false alarm and may have been a prank, Westmoreland County authorities said. State police from Greensburg responded, along with Latrobe Borough officers. The Greater Latrobe School District reported on Facebook that staff and students were safe.
Laurel: Schools are permitted to postpone standardized tests until the fall due to disruptions caused by COVID-19, the state Department of Education said. Deputy Secretary of Education Matthew Stem told the House education committee that the decision was made to allow teachers working remotely to avoid going to their buildings. The U.S. Department of Education had announced that schools can’t skip standardized assessments entirely, but did permit states to give districts extra time to conduct testing.
Barb: Geisinger Health Network, one of the state’s largest systems, drew the ire of the Pennsylvania Department of Health for allowing family members of employees to jump the line and get coronavirus vaccines. Geisinger said the 3,600 staff relatives who got the shots met the state’s eligibility requirements. Maggi Barton, a health department spokeswoman, said health providers risk losing access to vaccines if they administer shots outside state guidelines.
Laurel: Michael P. Alberts, a 1999 Greater Johnstown High School graduate, was named acting executive director of the Johnstown Housing Authority – where he has worked for nearly 15 years. Alberts has served the JHA in capacities such as clerical, information technology, occupancy, accounting and inspections. The JHA handles 1,504 public housing units and 953 Section 8 housing units. Dan Kanuch left the executive director post Dec. 31 after serving for many years.
Barb: Susan Gilbert, 60, former administrator of the Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in western Pennsylvania, was indicted Wednesday on charges of conspiracy, health care fraud and obstruction of a federal audit. Authorities say she directed nursing home staffers to falsify records, from October 2018 to February 2020, to make it appear the facility met federal and state staffing requirements, federal prosecutors told the Associated Press.
