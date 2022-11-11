Laurel: Dan Lovrich is celebrating 50 years as an usher at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial. He began on Nov. 13, 1972, on a Friday night. “I was a sophomore at Johnstown High School. It was the Conemaugh Township wrestling tournament that they used to hold at the War Memorial. That was the first event I worked. It was my first job,” Lovrich said. When the Johnstown Tomahawks and Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks play on Saturday night, it will mark almost exactly 50 years since Lovrich first clocked in at the arena.
Barb: Mustafa Mousab Alowemer, 24, a Syrian refugee, has been sentenced to more than 17 years in what authorities said was a plot to bomb a Christian church in Pittsburgh. He was sentenced Tuesday to 17 years and four months on a guilty plea last year to a federal charge of attempting to provide material support and resources to the Islamic State group, a militant extremist organization. Authorities said Alowemer, who was born in Syria and came to the United States in 2016, had detailed plans in 2019 to bomb the Legacy International Worship Center, a small Christian church on the city’s North Side.
Laurel: Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency higher education access partner Julie Fontana spent an evening at Richland High School helping families navigate the Free Application for Federal Student Aid document, which helps determine prospective college students’ eligibility for most types of financial aid. This was the sixth annual FAFSA session for Richland. Nicole Crowell, school counselor for 10th through 12th grades, said it’s important to have an expert available to lend a hand.
Laurel: Bottle Works announced that funding totaling more than $1.1 million in state and local grants will be used for capital improvement projects that include an outdoor classroom/pavilion and Tulip Building renovations. “In the wake of the pandemic, we saw firsthand how our facilities were a community resource for many,” said Melody Tisinger, Bottle Works’ director of advancement and operations. “Residents gathered in our outdoor venues, but events and programs were continually threatened by Johnstown’s ever-changing weather patterns.”
Laurel: Kami Kamzik, a senior at Central Cambria High School, signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball at the University of Notre Dame, an Atlantic Coast Conference member. “It’s amazing. It’s honestly the best feeling ever,” Kamzik said. “I am so excited to get to this point. I’m so thankful for everybody that has gotten me to this point. I’m excited for the next four years.” She will major in business analytics at Notre Dame.
Laurel: Two Forest Hills High School seniors will take their talents to the college diamond in 2024. Catcher Brook Williamson signed his National Letter of Intent to join the Indiana University of Pennsylvania baseball program. First baseman Devin Kreger is going to Lebanon Valley College. Williamson, who played for Flood City Elite on the travel circuit, found everything he was looking for at IUP, a member of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference at the Division II level. Kreger will join a Lebanon Valley College program led by coach Jonas Fester. The Dutchmen compete at the NCAA Division III level within the Middle Atlantic Conference’s Commonwealth Division.
