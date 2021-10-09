Laurel: The Boy Scouts of America, Laurel Highlands Council, will hold the 51st Harry E. Mangle Memorial Dinner on Thursday and will honor local business and community leader William Polacek with the Distinguished Citizen Award. Polacek was chosen because of his regional support with groups such as Vision Together 2025, which he chairs. Polacek said there are important lessons Scouting instills in youth, such as faith in God, how to help each other and duty to country.
Laurel: A tractor-trailer filled with 15-foot-long rolls of artificial turf arrived Wednesday at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown. “The city is excited about receiving this turf,” said Jared Campagna, director of Johnstown’s Public works Department. “We’ve been waiting a little while and went through some issues with COVID outbreaks at their manufacturing plant and another issue with receiving the materials.” The $421,733 project by FieldTurf came in at about 40% lower than the originally budgeted $700,000 range.
Barb: Monsignor Joseph McLoone, 58, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor theft charges and was sentenced to five years of probation, the first nine months of which he will complete under house arrest. He also will have to perform community service. A former Roman Catholic pastor, McLoone admitted he stole $30,000 from his Pennsylvania parish, money he spent on a beach house on the New Jersey shore and men with whom he had sexual relationships. Prosecutors said McLoone diverted funds into secret accounts and misappropriated fees charged to parishioners while also doubling the amount he collected as a stipend for each Mass, wedding and funeral.
Laurel: Johnstown’s Franklin Street Bridge was renamed in honor of seven fallen Johnstown city firefighters. Rich Roberts, a Maryland state trooper and Johnstown native, was 9 years old when his father, Richard, died in the line of duty in February 1989. The idea to rename the bridge came from a citizen who stopped in the station one day and made the recommendation. It was International Association of Fire Fighters Local 463 President Eric Miller who suggested all seven – Capt. Jacob Grafe, Joseph Costanzo, Thomas Potter, John Brindle, Robert Urbasik, Richard Roberts and Capt. John Slezak – be honored.
Laurel: Two Cambria County natives were honored when bridges were officially named in their honor Thursday. Harry Lewis Amigh enlisted in the Army in the late 1940s, as the United States was working to create stability in Europe and Asia following the destruction and chaos caused by World War II. Fredrick Kinley was drafted in February 1944, when he was a 37-year-old family man. Both died in the line of duty. Pvt. Fredrick Kinley Memorial Bridge carries Route 53 over the Little Conemaugh River in Croyle Township, just outside Summerhill, and Sgt. Harry Lewis Amigh Memorial Bridge carries Benshoff Hill Road over Hinckston Run in Jackson Township.
Laurel: A groundbreaking was held on Wednesday for the new Boswell Volunteer Fire Department building at 201 Hower Ave., which is home to the department’s social hall and grove. Work is expected to start in about a month, provided the bidding process goes as expected. Construction should take approximately four months, according to Boswell VFD President Robert Turner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.