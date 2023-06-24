Laurel: Juneteenth wrapped up its activities with a parade of signs, songs and celebration on Main Street in downtown Johnstown on Monday. The events concluded eight days of local Juneteenth activities that included musical performances, dancing, historical presentations, religious services, educational discussions and vendor sales. “Overall, I think that community is important and having events like this is what stands out for sure for Johnstown,” Megan Cunningham, a volunteer with the cheer team, said.
Laurel: Indiana University of Pennsylvania was chosen as a Federal Aviation Administration Collegiate Training Institution for drones, which means the school can be a part of the FAA’s Unmanned Aircraft System-Collegiate Training Initiative Program. It was the only university in the state chosen for the recognition. John Benhart Jr., geography professor, is a FAA-certified remote sUAS pilot who leads IUP’s unmanned aircraft systems programs and will direct the collegiate training offering.
Laurel: Natalie Holland, a graduate of Westmont Hilltop High School, received the Westmont Hilltop Class of 1960 Scholarship. Holland was chosen based on her community service, such as creating the “Instrument Petting Zoo” YouTube series, mentoring students at Outdoor Odyssey, and volunteering at her church and the St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen. Holland said, “I feel very honored.” She will attend Kent State University in Ohio, where she plans to major in zoology, and where she plans to put the $2,000 of scholarship money to good use.
Barb: Robert Bowers, a truck driver, who spewed hatred of Jews, was convicted of barging into Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh on Oct. 27, 2018, and shooting everyone he could find, killing 11 congregants in an act of antisemitic terror. Bowers was convicted of all 63 criminal counts he faced, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death. His attorneys had offered a plea deal in return for a life sentence, but prosecutors refused, opting instead to take the case to trial and pursue the death penalty. Most of the victims’ families expressed support for the decision.
Laurel: Donna Baxter Porcher and David C. Porcher now officially own Studio 404, a business in the Hornerstown neighborhood of Johnstown, where they grew up. Studio 404 is described as a “community space” that can be used for a variety of activities, including parties, educational events, workshops and fitness classes. “I’ve been hearing a lot about different things happening. I wanted to be part of the change that I wanted to see,” Baxter Porcher said.
Laurel: Tony’s Subs, operating in the Roxbury section of Johnstown for nearly 60 years, is continuing under Moxham Deli owner Joelle Hadix. Tony’s Subs, 1346 Franklin St., will continue to offer the same food, but it is now open later and offers delivery. With the sub shop, Hadix now owns five businesses in Johnstown. “I’ve been here for 30 years and lived in Moxham,” she said.
Laurel: Sixty children from The Learning Lamp planted 288 marigolds and other flowers at Berwind Wayside Festival Park in St. Michael. For at least seven years, The Learning Lamp kids have spruced up the park, said Lauren Stem, school age program manager for the organization. “I’m hoping they learn to respect their community,” she said.
