Laurel: A “Johnstown Stand Down” event through the Veterans Leadership Program of Western Pennsylvania was held for veterans last Saturday, that included free lunches and information on veterans’ programs. To “stand down” means to relax after being ready or alert, and that’s not easy in many cases for combat veterans, said Melvyn Frazier, an avionics technician for 17 years with the U.S. Air Force, the Air National Guard and the Army National Guard. Service members used to being in a country that is the focus of military activity may often experience difficulty when separated from the military, he said.
Laurel: Zailees Seda Fas and Landon Miller, seniors at Westmont Hilltop High School, have signed letters of intent to continue their academic and athletic careers. Seda Fas will play softball at NCAA Division I St. Peter’s University in Jersey City, New Jersey. Miller will join the men’s swimming program at NCAA Division II Davis & Elkins College in Elkins, West Virginia.
Barb: Four University of Idaho students found dead in an off-campus home were targeted, and the killer or killers used a knife or other “edged weapon” in the attack, police said. Police said the killings likely occurred early Sunday morning and the bodies were found around noon. The students’ deaths were considered to be “an isolated, targeted attack and there is no imminent threat to the community at large,” according to police, who earlier said evidence from scene led them to believe there was no broader risk.
Laurel: For approximately 20 years, Melvin and Beverly Hofecker have coordinated the Samaritan’s Purse Project Operation Christmas Child at Belmont United Methodist Church, 107 Coldren St., Johnstown. “It’s a project where you fill shoeboxes with toys, hygiene products and school supplies for children around the world,” Beverly Hofecker said. The shoeboxes are sent to children in more than 100 countries. Additional information on Operation Christmas Child can be found at www.samaritanspurse.org.
Laurel: Aviation maintenance training school plans are in place at John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport. Larry Nulton, founder of Nulton Aviation services, said Cambrian Hills Development LLC hired a Florida marketing firm to help find an aircraft maintenance, repair and operations business that could set up shop inside a planned “shell Hangar” in the airport’s Keystone Opportunity Zone. That hangar project, which was awarded $1.5 million in state funds earlier this month, was launched with workforce development in mind. “This would enable students to learn the trade ... and get right to work,” Nulton said, noting that would add good-paying jobs.
Laurel: Forest Hills High School students received an up-close look at possible future careers during a tour of GapVax’s Johnstown facility. “We’re growing and we have a lot of job opportunities here,” said Kate Blair, marketing manager for the Johnstown-based manufacturer of vacuum trucks. Forest Hills recently partnered with GapVax through The Challenge Program’s Students in the Workplace initiative, which began in February and works to connect local schools with local businesses. This year, the program has gotten nearly 20 school districts involved with area companies.
Laurel: A groundbreaking ceremony for the final piece of the Path of The Flood Trail near South Fork was held with officials from Cambria County and the National Park Service. Doug Bosley, chief of interpretation and site manager for the National Park Service at the Johnstown Flood National Memorial and Allegheny Portage Railroad National Historic Site, said he had heard stories about a completed trail for years before any trail even appeared. Cliff Kitner, executive director of the Cambria County Conser- vation & Recreation Authority, said the final section will complete the trail all the way to the breast of the ruined South Fork Dam.
