Laurel: Camp Cadet of Somerset County is back after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 concerns. It was held through Saturday at Outdoor Odyssey at Roaring Run in Boswell. The program is open to youths ages 13 to 15 from Somerset County and is run by members of the state police and local law enforcement. “The camp started in 1970 in Butler County when some troopers decided it would be good for some kids to experience what life is like in the state police academy, so they started a youth camp,” said retired state trooper Jeff Brock, director of Camp Cadet of Somerset County.
Laurel: The Cambria County Conservation and Recreation Authority board accepted a bid from Sanner Masonry and Excavation Inc. in Rockwood for $817,358.63 to construct a three-mile segment of trail along the C&I Extension of the Ghost Town Trail from Beulah Road to Springfield Street. “It’s a big step forward for us getting that contract awarded,” Chairman Thomas Kakabar said. The authority also approved a proposal for engineering services by Streamline Engineering for the preparation of highway occupancy permits and crossing approvals for the Ghost Town Trail C&I Extension at Beulah Road at a cost not to exceed $5,500.
Laurel: The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority unanimously approved an agreement to lease the former Cambria-Rowe Business College building, at 221 Central Ave., in the city’s Moxham section, to an organization called Ave Maria Medical Center, led by Dr. George Frem, a well-known local kidney doctor. The mission is to open a site where patients can receive basic medical care for common illnesses and routine injuries, along with services such as telemedicine, physicals, family practice treatment, women’s health and prepared meals for people with special dietary needs such as heart disease and diabetes. “In a nutshell, this medical center will have something for everybody – something for the elderly people, something for the women, something for the young people,” Frem said.
Barb: A former Pennsylvania police chief, Brent Getz, 30, convicted of rape of a child, has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison, state prosecutors said. After his 2019 arrest, Getz was fired from his job as police chief in Weissport, a town of some 400 residents 77 miles northwest of Philadelphia. A co-defendant who pleaded guilty to child rape in November 2020 and testified against Getz was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison.
Laurel: Highlands Health recently acquired 100 pediatric COVID-19 vaccines, and shots are being administered at the free medical clinic, 315 Locust St., downtown Johnstown. The decision was made to give the vaccines at the clinic, as opposed to public outreach events, in order to provide privacy for the children, according to Rosalie Danchanko, the clinic’s executive director. Appointments can be made by calling 814-534-6242.
Laurel: A new universal three-digit phone number, 988, has been launched nationwide to help people who are suffering a mental or behavioral health crisis or contemplating suicide. The 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline went live last Saturday, an evolution of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Mandated by federal law, it’s likened to 911, and its proponents hope the number becomes just as memorable.
