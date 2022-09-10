Laurel: A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held last Friday for the St. Catherine Street Improvement Project, which St. Francis University and Loretto Borough made happen. The project, in the area of Degol Field, included rebuilding and paving the road base, and adding new signing, crosswalks, Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps and a sidewalk, according to the Very Rev. Malachi Van Tassell, president of St. Francis. The $828,048 project was partially funded by a $465,557 grant through the state Department of Transportation, which was matched by the borough and the university.
Laurel: Five area schools received a combined $170,240 in grant funding from the state Department of Education to provide fresh fruit and vegetables to students during the day. The grant is offered through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Program. Recipients are: Conemaugh Valley Elementary School, $27,720; Ferndale Area Elementary, $23,800; Greater Johnstown Elementary, $78,960; Greater Johnstown Middle, $27,720; and Cairnbrook Elementary, $12,040.
Barb: Volunteers were hoping to install fencing this week around The Remember Me Rose Garden’s new parking lot across from Flight 93. Approximately 75 feet of pressure-treated split-rail fencing was reportedly stolen last weekend – a day or two after it was delivered to the site, the memorial’s operators said. “Why do people make the choices they do?” said Bill Cenk, vice president of the garden board. “I guess we’ll never know. To steal anything, especially from a memorial, it doesn’t make sense.” State police said the fencing was taken Sept. 2 or 3 and was valued at $1,000.
Barb: Jeff German, 69, a Las Vegas investigative reporter, was stabbed to death outside his home. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found him dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. last Saturday after author-ities received a 911 call, the Las Vegas Review- Journal reported. The DNA of a jailed elected official who was angered by past and upcoming newspaper stories was found on the hands of German, who fought for his life while being stabbed to death. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles stood handcuffed in court while a prosecutor told a judge that German’s death was a planned attack.
Laurel: Cambria County is part of an 11-county coalition that will receive $62.7 million in federal grant funding to help spur development in robotics and other advanced technologies. The Southwestern Pennsylvania New Economy Collaborative was one of 21 successful applicants from across the country to win money through the American Rescue Plan-funded Build Back Better Regional Challenge, according to a U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development, an announcement made Sept. 2. The effort was coordinated by Carnegie Mellon University and the Allegheny Conference on Community Development, consisting of Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties. That group brought in Cambria County for this specific process after being contacted by Johnstown Area Regional Industries.
