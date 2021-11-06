Laurel: The Johnstown Symphony Orchestra will present “V for Victory” at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center on the Pitt-Johnstown campus, Richland Township. November 2020 marked the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and the JSO will honor the courage of those who served the country. Music Director James Blachly said the concert is an important night for the symphony. “It marks our first performance back at the Pasquerilla Performing Arts Center since February 2020,” he said.
Laurel: Students and faculty of the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown gathered in the lot by the athletic fields to collect and sow native wildflowers around campus. The idea, to create naturalized areas on the 655-acre campus, was brought to the faculty senate by Grounds Supervisor David Finney last year. He used to work in golf course development and said those businesses have been doing this for years because it cuts down on maintenance costs, as well as pollution.
Laurel: Congratulations to the Windber girls for winning the District 5-1A soccer crown and to Berlin Brothersvalley for winning the District 5-1A volleyball championship. Windber will meet District 7 No. 3 seed Freedom Area on Tuesday in the first round of the PIAA playoffs. Meanwhile, Berlin earned a berth in the PIAA tournament, where it will face the District 3 runner-up, also on Tuesday.
Barb: A man dressed in Batman’s Joker costume and brandishing a knife on a Tokyo commuter train stabbed several passengers before starting a fire, which sent people scrambling to escape and jumping from windows, police and witnesses said. The Tokyo Fire Department said 17 passengers were injured, including three seriously. The attacker, identified as a 24-year-old man, was arrested on the spot and was being investigated on suspicion of attempted murder.
Laurel: The EADS Group is preparing to submit engineering plans for the replacement of Fike Bridge to PennDOT District 9 for review – a process that will last several months before final approvals are received, said Andy Fedorko, structures and highway department manager. The bridge was built in 1885, a mile west of Meyersdale. The Shaffer Bridge in Conemaugh Township, which was built in 1877, has bids to address support-beam issues. Construction on the bridges won’t begin until 2022.
Laurel: Kirstin Miller, of Ligonier, has been named the new education coordinator for Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art. After five years as site director of SAMA-Ligonier Valley, Miller brings experience and knowledge about the museum’s mission and educational programs. She will be responsible for developing and executing new strategies for taking SAMA’s Arts-In-Education and Artist-In-Residence programs to new heights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.