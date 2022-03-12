Laurel: Three paid firefighters began working daylight hours at Richland Township Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave. With an aging and dwindling volunteer roster, the department has become a “combination” fire service. The new firefighters are Chris Meyers, 31, originally from Richland; Kevin Schrock, 42, of Johnstown; and Trevor Miller, 22, of Altoona. “You never know who you are going to meet and have a chance to help,” Meyers said. “It’s not only an exciting job, it gives you the chance to help the community. This is where I grew up. It’s good to come home.”
Laurel: Cambria County has one of the best-trained swift water rescue teams in Pennsylvania. and now the group has the official certification from the state as a Type 1A unit, an accomplishment that was recognized during a brief ceremony at the Johnstown Fire Department’s Fairfield Avenue Fire Station on Monday. “Right now, today, Cambria County’s swift water rescue team is the second team in the state of Pennsylvania that has the highest swift water rescue certification our there,” said Rickey Price, a Cambria County Swift Water Rescue Team training instructor. The county team, which consists of about two dozen members from six fire departments, is trained to do rescue work on rivers and lakes, along with providing assistance in other situations, such as flooding.
Laurel: Pennsylvania will receive $26 million in abandoned mine land reclamation funding, U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. said. The funding is in addition to the $244 million the state received from the infrastructure bill last month and will allow states to invest in the safety of land damaged by mining and to create jobs for coal communities, he said. “This funding is vital to restoring the health of those communities,” Casey said.
Barb: Justin D. Schoenfeld, 40, of Summerhill Township, was convicted by a jury on Monday of two counts of endangering the welfare of a child with risk of serious bodily injury. He was accused of leaving a loaded pistol near two children after reportedly firing several rounds from an AK-47 near the property line of his neighbors. Schoenfeld was also convicted of disorderly conduct, while President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III found him guilty on two summary counts of harassment.
Laurel: Morgan Simmons, information technology and facilities coordinator of Mary S. Biesecker Public Library, said the final phase of the Somerset library’s nearly $1 million overhaul will include a 24-foot-long solar canopy alongside the building designed to generate energy and host outdoor events. While much of the project has focused on structural and functional necessities, an outdoor garden is also planned to introduce Somerset Borough youths to a key piece of the county’s economy and heritage. “It’s going to give up opportunities to have activities outdoors,” library director Lee Ann Schrock said. and for kids from throughout the Somerset area, the garden will offer them chances to potentially work alongside a master gardener – “and get their fingers dirty,” Schrock said.
Laurel: The first step in a new phase of work planned for 2022 at Patriot Park, in Shanksville, is digging a narrow trench to enable crews to run electricity to its 17-acre property. The nonprofit kicked off a $95,000 fundraiser this week to enable them to illuminate the 40-foot flag, add new informational placards and a station that documents the name of every life U.S. lost in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. “When people exit the (nearby) Flight 93 National Memorial and turn onto Route 30, we want them to see our giant flag in the distance in front of them,” Park President Randy Musser said.
