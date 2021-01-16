Laurel: This is something to dance about: Windber’s economic development committee has secured $1 million in state funds to upgrade the community’s 110-year-old dance hall, making the center a year-round destination by adding a commercial kitchen, heating and air conditioning. “This is a real big deal,” Borough Manager Jim Furmanchik said. “People are drawn to venues like this – and I think this could have a huge impact on the community of Windber.”
Laurel: Rockwood Area High School graduate Renee Svonavec has been awarded $3,500 through the Pennsylvania Farm Show Scholarship Foundation. Svonavec, 20, attends Penn State, where she is studying agricultural sciences with a focus on leadership development. She was one of 15 students enrolled in a college agriculture programs across the state to receive the awards.
Barb: The Pittsburgh Steelers were soundly defeated by the Cleveland Browns 48-37 on Sunday night in the opening round of the NFL playoffs, then quickly parted ways with several assistant coaches – including Johnstown native Tom Bradley. Also let go were offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner and offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett. Bradley, a Bishop McCort graduate and longtime assistant at Penn State, had coached the Steelers’ secondary since January 2018.
Laurel: We welcome a new Richland Township restaurant – The Fifth Local Eatery and Alehouse – which opens Sunday in the former Alibi lounge at 1424 Scalp Ave. Dominic Chippie, owner of Rizzo’s Restaurant in Windber, and Corey Crocco, owner of Flair of Country in Johnstown, joined forces as part of an investment group. The Fifth will feature wings, paninis, sandwiches, burgers, salads and fresh dough pizzas, they said.
Laurel: A now-completed $1.1 million broadband expansion effort in northern Cambria County has extended service across an area local officials said had been underserved. Cresson-based internet service provider In the Stix Broadband installed nine service towers, each equipped to reach customers within a 10-mile radius. This is a crucial project as we see growth in at-home learning, telehealth and other web-reliant services.
Laurel: Cambria County Prison Warden Christian Smith said COVID-19 is now under control at the lockup after tense months of high caseloads and a riot by inmates. Smith said the prison has seen 188 cases since September – 145 inmates, 40 prison staff members and three employees of PrimeCare Medical, the prison’s medical provider, as our Mark Pesto reported. All inmates have recovered while one staffer remains off work, Smith said.
Laurel: Indiana Regional Medical Center’s comprehensive breast center recently became the first in western Pennsylvania to earn accreditation through the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers. Director Dr. Dan Clark said the status was the result of more than two years of upgrades in “all aspects of breast care” – including the addition of 3-D mammography in Indiana and Blairsville, breast MRI, genetic counseling and an affiliation with the (UPMC) Hillman Cancer Center. This is a three-year accreditation, the longest term granted, and makes Indiana’s the state’s only accredited program west of Harrisburg.
Split decision: Tony Belskey was named to the Greater Johnstown School Board on Tuesday, replacing Jason Moore, who had resigned. Belskey, who also serves as the AAABA Tournament chairman, will complete Moore’s term, which ends in December. Belskey is a deserving candidate, but his appointment came over calls for greater diversity on the board. “It would be appropriate that the school board visually looks somewhat like the folks they serve,” said Alan Cashaw, president of the Johnstown chapter of the NAACP. We urge the board and district to make diversity a priority in all hires and appointments.
