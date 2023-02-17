Laurel: Jenna Rice, a local author, read her new book “Hank’s forever Home” to the pre-schoolers at Small Town Hope in Northern Cambria. The book is based on Rice’s own bulldog, who she said was always getting into silly situations. Each child got a copy of the book to take home. “There’s something to be said about letting kids hear a book, then take that book home,” Small Town Hope CEO and founder Mandi Paronish said.
Laurel: Scott Anthony, a 1981 graduate of Conemaugh Valley High School, has his name stamped in the Guinness Book of World Records twice. Anthony, owner of Punxsy Pizza, traveled to Oklahoma with members of World Pizza Champions Inc. to set a world record for holding the “World’s Largest Pizza Party.” The record-breaking party gathered 3,357 pizza lovers. They were give 15 minutes to tear open sealed packages and eat two slices each of a 10-inch pizza. More than 1,000 pizzas were made. The pizza bash shattered the previous record of 1,046 pizza party participants, set in Rome, Italy, in 2019. His first time in the record books was when he was with more than 100 pizza makers who in 2017 served up a Guinness world Records title of “Longest Pizza” in Fortuna, California.
Barb: Payton Gendron, a white supremacist who killed 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket, was sentenced to life in prison without parole Wednesday after relatives of his victims confronted him with pain and rage caused by his racist attack. Gendron, whose hatred was fueled by racist conspiracy theories he encountered online, cried during some of the testimony and apologized to victims and their families in a brief statement.
Laurel: Nick Reynolds, a senior at Ferndale Area High School, announced his commitment to join Waynesburg University, a member of the NCAA Division III Presidents’ Athletic Conference. Reynolds played his freshman season at Ferndale. He then started on the Blue Jays offensive line as part of a football co-op his sophomore through senior seasons at Conemaugh Valley High School. “I just like the atmosphere out there and the coaching staff seemed nice,” Reynolds said of Waynesburg University.
Laurel: Somerset County and a local police academy have formed a partnership that would pay tuition costs for cadets in return for at least two years of service in the sheriff’s office. County officials said the “Cadet to Career” program with the Johnstown Regional Police Academy takes a longer-term approach to keeping a “pipeline” of deputies filling posts. “Johnstown Regional is a well-established program in our county, and this gives us one more opportunity to grow our own workforce within the office,” President commissioner Gerald Walker said. As approved, the county would agree to pay for the $6,500 tuition once a cadet graduates from the program and agrees to complete his or her two years of sheriff’s office service.
Laurel: The Bishop McCort Catholic High School cheerleaders were crowned national champions in the Small Division II at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National High School Cheerleading Championships in Orlando, Florida. It is their sixth national title since 2010. Senior Lydia Duris led the team off the bus carrying the first-place trophy. “It’s amazing,” said Duris, who plans to attend Slippery Rock University. “Honestly, we worked so hard for this.”
