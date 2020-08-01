Laurel: We welcome James Downer, introduced Wednesday as director of athletics at St. Francis University. He arrives at a challenging time. The same day, the Northeast Conference – of which St. Francis is a member – announced that it had postponed all fall sports, including football. “Not too many people are trying to get their bearings on a new department and deal with COVID, as well,” Downer said. He spent the past three years as senior associate AD at Eastern Kentucky, after several administrative posts. University President Father Malachi Van Tassell said Downer brings “a well-rounded array of experience.”
Laurel: Also on Wednesday, Penn Highlands Community College announced that Robert Farinelli had been appointed vice president of academic affairs. Farinella will lead faculty and academic staff, while also working in curricular development. Farinelli has taught math at the Community College of Allegheny County in Pittsburgh, served as dean of academic affairs and student services at Three Rivers Community College in Norwich, Connecticut, and held numerous posts at the College of Southern Maryland.
Barb: A Bloomsburg Fair social media post mocked Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender. As our John Finnerty reported, the post showed a video of a man dressed as a woman while sitting in a dunking booth. It included the words, “Dr. Levine? Thank you. You were a hit and raised a lot of money for the local fire companies. Wonder why so many were trying to dunk you.” Gov. Tom Wolf called the post a “vile act” of transphobia. A few days later the fair was canceled due to COVID-19.
Laurel: Matthew Reckner, of Windber, will serve as Somerset County’s Entrepreneurship & Innovation Department director. The post was developed to support start-up companies with funding from the Appalachian Regional Commission, and until two years ago was connected to the Somerset County Economic Development Council. Reckner succeeds Joseph Fetzer, who left the position in late 2019.
Barb: Shakir Mosi Smith of Johnstown, accused of ordering the killing of a confidential informant, refused to leave his cell at the Somerset County Jail to attend the video conference where he was arraigned on a first-degree murder charge. Cambria County Judge David Tulowitzki arraigned Smith in absentia, while court-appointed attorney Tim Burns entered a not-guilty plea on Smith’s behalf. Smith is accused in the shooting death of Carol Ashcom in March 2015.
Laurel: Hats off to Erika Brosig, clinical director for Victim Services Inc. and coordinator for the Cambria County Sexual Assault Response Team, for her role in a new statewide program to address emotional and mental-health trauma. In a press release, Wolf said the goal is to help service providers and agencies understand trauma and better respond. Brosig was on a 25-member committee that developed the plan.
Laurel: At just 18 years and 2 days old, Preston Summerhays of Scottsdale, Arizona, won the 67th Sunnehanna Amateur Tournament for Champions golf event, which was delayed by a month due to coronavirus precautions. Summerhays shot a 5-under 65 on the tournament’s final day to match the best score in the event’s history – 266, previously accomplished by four-time Sunnehanna winner Allen Doyle in 1992. Summerhays’ father, Boyd, played in the 1997 Amateur. The tournament was held without fans due to the virus.
Barb: Philadelphia NAACP President Rodney Muhammad says he mistakenly used a quote used by white supremacists in a meme he posted to social media, drawing criticism from the city’s Jewish leaders. “I immediately removed both the quote and the offensive images,” Muhammad said. “It was never my intention to offend anyone or cause any hurt.” That didn’t stop the state’s governor and attorney general from calling for his removal, as did the Jewish Federation of Philadelphia. The group said: “Given the chance to apologize for his actions, he declined to do so.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.