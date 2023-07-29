Laurel: The Cambria County Backpack Project celebrated its 10th anniversary at Highlands Regional Park. The food organization provides meals to several hundred children in the county every week. Originally starting as the Johnstown Backpack Project with 50 bags per week, since then, the service has grown to 550 bags per week this year. “We’re not going to let any kid go hungry. That’s our mission,” said Marlene Singer, longtime volunteer. Kristen Villarrial is the director and Codi Norman is the coordinator. Reflecting on the 50,000 meals handed out in the past 10 years, Villarrial noted that local families need the Backpack Project now more than ever with increases in grocery costs and the decrease in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program help after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Laurel: The Walk to Defeat ALS was held last Saturday at the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown. ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The annual event raises funds to support those with ALS and their caregivers. Amie Olson, director for development of the ALS Association Western Pennsylvania Chapter, said that approximately $26 million is raised annually from more than 180 walks each year. Johnstown’s walk is one of three in western Pennsylvania.
Laurel: Alice Valenta, a public health dental hygiene practitioner, said oral health is the gateway to a good overall well- being. She started the Golden Onsite Dental to help provide regular access to dental care. Valenta and her team were at the Greater Johnstown Community YMCA on July 21. They provided exams, cleanings, fluoride treatments and X-rays. She initially started in nursing homes and moved on to working with children, before opening the dental service that assists those who have insurance not accepted by all providers.
Barb: Juveniles allegedly attempted to break into Hope Cyclery on Railroad Street in Johnstown last week. They shattered a picture window on one side of the shop, which caused approximately $10,000 in damage. Since opening the shop in 2019, Jarrod Bunk not only sells bikes, but also collects used ones and donates them to children in need. Bunk painted on sheets of plywood, “It you needed a bike, you could’ve asked!” and nailed it to his building. “The damage can be fixed, but it’s the action that really hurts,” Bunk said.
Laurel: Thirty students from Somerset County schools were part of Camp Cadet of Somerset County program. The students got a real-life chance to experience what it’s like being in the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. Trooper First Class William Petras said, “It’s a high-stress environment from the moment they arrive until Friday’s graduation.” It’s all about developing life skills and leadership and enabling the youth to experience every side of what it means to serve their community, the commonwealth and their country.
Laurel: The Northern Cambria School District once again approved a contract with the Northern Cambria Police Department to provide a school resource officer to the district. Officer Bryan Diehl, who served as a school resource officer in the past, is returning to his role in the district. The school board approved the $64,000 contract on Tuesday, with the borough council doing the same earlier on July 10. In addition to Diehl, a daylight officer will conduct regular walk-throughs at the schools, and the police department is ready to have other officers trained to serve in the SRO position in the event Diehl is on sick leave or vacation.
