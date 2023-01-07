Laurel: Jordyn Kinsey, a Richland High School senior, netted the 1,000th point of her basketball career in a game against the Johnstown Trojans. Kinsey finished with 19 points and 1,011 career tallies as the Rams beat the Trojans 65-48. “It was exciting, stressful. I’m just happy I got it,” Kinsey said. Emma Matejovich scored 15 points, with three 3-pointers. Lanie Marshall netted 11 points with eight rebounds, and Avery Marshall had 10 points.
Barb: Sophia Negroponte, 29, daughter of former U.S. intelligence director John Negroponte, has been found guilty of fatally stabbing a 24-year-old man after a drunken argument inside a Maryland home. She was convicted of second-degree murder in the February 2020 death of Yousuf Rasmussen. She faces up to 40 years in prison at sentencing on March 31.
Laurel: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Charles Doyno, of Richland Township, celebrated his last day with the Pennsylvania Army National Guard after nearly 40 years in the military. His fellow guardsmen presented him with the tip of a rotor blade signed by each of them with the Pennsylvania Army Aviation Support Facility, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade logo in the center. Doyno is originally from western Pennsylvania, and spent 17 years in Colorado with the National Guard before moving back to Pennsylvania in the early 2000s. He spent 20 years in Johnstown, serving as a test pilot and instructor and overseeing the maintenance of the aircraft at the facility next to John Murtha Johns- town-Cambria County Airport.
Laurel: Damage was fixed after pipes broke Dec. 25 at Richland schools and students were back in school. Repairs were made to the ceiling and floor tiles, carpet and other interior needs. Two rooms at the high school, the faculty dining area and the Alumni Room, remain closed. The estimate totaled $350,000, but the work won’t require a tax increase to cover, Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said. The school district will pay $10,000 in insurance deductibles to repair more than 9,000 square feet of elementary and high school space damaged by water.
Barb: Authorities say five guns were recovered from a man shot and killed by police after a chase and gunfire that killed a police chief and wounded two other officers. Police Chief Justin McIntire and another officer were shot blocks apart Monday in Brackenridge, Allegheny County. The suspect, Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28, was later shot and killed in Pittsburgh after he crashed a carjacked vehicle and exchanged gunfire with police, authorities said.
Barb: Trevor Bickford, 19, of Wells, Maine, is charged with attempting to murder police officers, assault and attempted assault. He is accused of attacking police with a machete near New York’s Times Square on New Year’s Eve with intent on committing a jihad against government officials and shouted “Allahu akbar” before striking one officer in the head and attempting to grab another officer’s gun, prosecutors said Wednesday.
