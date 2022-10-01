Laurel: Recovery in the Valley was held last Saturday at Roxbury Park to celebrate the recovery some have experienced from substance abuse disorders. Cambria County Drug Coalition Director Natalie Kauffman said the event promoted recovery from all types of substance abuse and mental health disorders. “We want to raise awareness that recovery is more than possible,” she said. “It’s a reality.” The event, organized by a partnership of Magellan Behavioral Health of Pennsylvania, Cambria County Drug Coalition and Behavioral Health of Cambria County, has been held annually for six years.
Laurel: AmeriServ Financial in downtown Johnstown presented 83 travel bags to Comfort Cases, a national and international nonprofit organization that provides children in foster care with items needed to make the transition to a new home. A Comfort Case is any backpack or duffle bag that can be used to hold a child’s essential items – clothing, a blanket, toiletries, stuffed animals and coloring books – when he or she is moved from home to home as part of the foster care experience.
Laurel: Red Ribbon Week (Oct. 23-31) advocates have worked for 37 years to amplify the event’s substance abuse awareness message. Somerset County Drug-Free communities partnered with Somerset Inc. to enable businesses to create Red Ribbon Week promotions. “We’ve always tried to raise awareness, but until recently it’s sort’ve been limited in schools,” Mull said. The group met with local merchants about ideas two weeks ago and once plans are finalized, they will promote their Red Ribbon Week-inspired creations through Somerset County Drug-Free Communities’ Facebook page.
Laurel: Cambria County 911 center dispatchers can now see what callers see. With the Prepared Live system, the Cambria County Department of Emergency Services has the ability to access callers’ cellphone cameras to see and record crimes as they unfold, see the surroundings of a caller who is lost, and silently chat via text message with callers who may be in imminent danger of a hostile person. All of the capabilities of the new program require permission by the caller, Cambria County Department of Emergency Services Executive Director Art Martynuska said.
Barb: Authorities announced charges Tuesday against two men in a pair of vehicle crashes – one of which killed two people – during a pop-up car rally in southern New Jersey last weekend. Cape May prosecutors and Wildwood police earlier said Gerald White, 37, of Pittsburgh, was charged with two counts of death by automobile, assault by automobile and other counts. They allege his car hit another, killing a passenger in the other vehicle, 34-year-old Timothy Ogden, then struck two pedestrians, killing Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle. On Tuesday, authorities announced aggravated assault and assault by automobile charges against 31-year-old Eryk Wnek, of Linden, New Jersey. They allege that he did a burnout with his car, collided with another vehicle and then struck a low-speed vehicle, critically injuring the driver and also injuring a woman and four juvenile passengers.
