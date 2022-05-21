Laurel: The Mount Aloysius College baseball team won the Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference for the first time in school history – but in doing so, the seniors missed their commencement. The students were given their diplomas Wednesday in a special ceremony on their home diamond. “We spent so much time on this field, it just makes sense that it was here,” graduate James Rice said.
Barb: Three different mass shootings occurred around the nation last Sunday. One in Buffalo, New York, when a white 18-year-old fatally shot 10 people at a Buffalo supermarket with the intent of killing as many Black people as possible, officials said. A second shooting happened when an Asian man in his 60s opened fire during a lunch reception at church in Laguna Woods, California, killing one person and critically wounding four others, Orange County Sheriff’s Department officials said. A third incident arose at a Houston flea market, where, according to authorities, two people were killed and three were taken to a hospital with injuries.
Laurel: Pennsylvania Highlands Community College (PHCC) is working with Juniata College to relocate its Huntingdon campus. In July, PHCC will move to Juniata’s Sill Business Incubator at 419 14th St. “This partnership allows Penn Highlands to continue providing accessible and affordable quality education and service to residents of Huntingdon County,” PHCC President Steve Nunez said.
Barb: Chad Busch, 34, entered a guilty plea to murder in the third degree last month and was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in a state correctional institution by Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III on Monday in the April 26, 2021, murder of his wife, Tiffany Busch, in their Virginia Avenue home in the West End section of Johnstown.
Laurel: The Center for Metal arts in Johnstown received a $1.5 million grant to restore three iconic former steel mill buildings at the Cambria Iron Works, a National Historic Landmark. The funding was awarded by the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development partnership agency of the federal government and 13 state governments across the Appalachian region. When the project is completed, the Center for Metal Arts will be able to expand its training and educational programs in forging, blacksmithing, metal working and artisanship, as well as fully use of the campus’ facilities for the first time since the center opened in 2018.
Laurel: The National Association of Letter Carriers’ Branch 451 members gathered nonperishable food items during their last Saturday rounds. Local resident were encouraged to leave items, such as canned and dried goods, near their mailboxes. “It’s just a great way for us, as carriers, to give back to the community, helping the community, but the community also helping their friends and neighbors,” Tim Maris, president of the Johnstown-based Branch 451, said.
Laurel: Daniel Albright wasn’t sure where his mixed martial arts career was headed when he had a 1-2 record and little guidance. Last Saturday night, he stopped previously unbeaten Justin Pippens in the second round at Flood City Fight Night 2, which put Albright in the mix for a shot at the 247 Fighting championships heavyweight title. Albright joined Altoona’s Gorilla House gym and had two consecutive victories over opponents from the Mat Factory.
