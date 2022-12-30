Laurel: Free beginner fly-tying classes will be offered by the Mountain Laurel Chapter of Trout Unlimited at the Richland Municipal Building, 322 Schoolhouse Road, Richland Township. Classes will be held Saturdays and Mondays beginning Jan. 14 and Jan. 16, respectively, for five weeks. “We use it basically as a recruiting tool,” said Gary Cooper, the chapter’s former secretary. “If we get one or two good hard-working members out of it, especially younger people, that’s our goal.”
Laurel: Ethan Weber, senior at Bedford Area High School, announced his intention to continue his football career at Lafayette College and compete in the NCAA Division I FCS Patriot League. He intends to major in biology with an emphasis on pre-medicine. Weber was part of three District 5-8-9 Class 3A sub- regional champion football teams and earned all-state honors as a return man in 2021. “Ethan has an unbelievable work ethic and a tremendous desire to be successful,” Bedford football coach Kevin Steele said.
Barb: Vandalism at three power substations in western Washington in Tacoma early Sunday initially cut power to about 14,000 utility customers, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said. The attacks come as federal officials are warning that the U.S. power grid needs better security to prevent domestic terrorism and after a large outage in North Carolina earlier this month that took days to repair. In all three cases, the sheriff’s office says someone forced their way into the fenced area surrounding the sub- stations and damaged equipment to cause a power outage.
Laurel: Christ Centered Community Church in Johnstown’s Kernville neighborhood has been serving Christmas dinner for 13 years, said the Rev. Sylvia King. The dinner last Sunday brought together church members, people from the surrounding neighborhood and some city and country government officials. “For people who don’t have a place to go, our motto is, ‘The doors of the church are always open,’ ” said Emmanuel Britt, who was among the volunteers who helped serve the dinner. The church prepared enough food for about 200 people.
Barb: Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota, that sent the nation’s largest shopping center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season, police said last Saturday. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said the arrested suspects were two men, 18, and three 17-year-old male juveniles, and were taken into custody in the morning at a home in nearby St. Louis Park by SWAT team officers from three jurisdictions. A sixth suspect was still being sought.
Laurel: The Johnstown Galleria mall’s food court has gone from virtually empty to becoming a multicultural hub for food in the area. Tin Mackrille, which serves Jamaican and American Cuisine, and Eat & Sleep Latin America Food are owned by families who’ve brought recipes from Jamaica and Pureto Rico, respectively. “He’s not looking for people to work for him. He’s looking for people to work with him,” David Cross, owned and operated D.C. Goldsmithing, said.
