Laurel: Forty nursing home residents across Somerset County were recognized for serving as in-house “PEER” leaders. Each one is a graduate of a statewide program aimed at ensuring that nursing home residents’ needs are being met in all 13 facilities across the county – and beyond, across Pennsylvania. PEER or Pennsylvania Empowered Expert Residents, are people living in long-term care settings who are trained as advocates to improve the quality of life in those homes, Somerset County Ombudsman Coordinator Brenda Nicholas said.
Laurel: Easterseals Western and Central Pennsylvania spent $60,000 of the $90,000 grant from the city of Johnstown to install the a new hearing booth at the downtown Johnstown office, 232 Walnut St. The booth can be used to check the hearing of children as young as 6 months old.
Laurel: Members of the Somerset Area Youth and Government program facilitated Somerset County commissioners candidate forum. “The goal of the forum is to introduce all the candidates to the community,” Somerset teacher Chris Zanoni said. “It will not be a debate, but rather an informational discussion.” Zanoni oversees the youth program, and his students are the ones leading the forum. They will greet the candidates and audience, guide visitors on how to fill out questionnaires, sort through those inquiries and select some to be asked and time each candidate’s response.
Barb: Three teenagers were arrested on first-degree murder charges in connection with the death of a 20-year-old Colorado woman, who was struck by a rock that investigators say was thrown through her windshield while she was driving. Alexa Bartell, of Arvada, Colorado, was talking on the phone with a friend when she was hit by the rock northwest of Denver on April 19. After the call went silent, the friend tracked Bartell’s location with a phone app and found the woman dead in her car, which had crashed into a field, said Karlyn Tilley, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Joseph Koenig, Nicholas “Mitch” Karol-Chik and Zachary Kwak, all 18, were arrested at their homes in Arvada.
Laurel: Five people were inducted into the Greater Johnstown/Cambria County Business Hall of Fame. The laureates are Janice and Joseph Martella Sr., Christine Cox, Samuel Catanese and Kim Craig. Inductees are selected by the following criteria – they must be Cambria County natives or have made outstanding and enduring contributions to the area, and they must also no longer be active in business or be at least 65 years old. The 2023 laureates join 121 other members of the hall of Fame since its inception in 1992.
Laurel: Greater Johnstown School District celebrated the middle school indoor guard and high school indoor guard and indoor percussion ensembles winning first place in their divisions at the Tournament indoor Association’s Region XI Championships that was held April 29 at the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex. “This is very exciting because this is the first time in maybe eight years that all three groups have brought home a championship,” said Eric Pfeil, assistant director for the high school indoor percussion ensemble. Competition will continue for the high school indoor guard and indoor percussion ensembles who will leave Wednesday to participate in the Tournament Indoor Association’s Atlantic Coast Championships that will be held in Wildwood, New Jersey.
