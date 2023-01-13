Laurel: Students from St. Michael School in Loretto attended the NASA-funded Earth to Moon interactive traveling exhibition at the St. Francis University Science Center. A grant of more than $24,000 from NASA allowed the university to create the exhibit, which features a mobile planetarium, 3D pictures of the moon’s features, Earth rocks and minerals with similar compositions to those on the moon, and educational videos and presentations dedicated to future projects being planned on the moon. “I love space because it’s so interesting, and there’s so much about it to learn,” Ava Itle, sixth-grader, said.
Laurel: St. Francis University was one of 22 entities to receive a first-of-its kind “It’s On Us PA” grant, which is designed to help schools implement strategies on campuses by improving awareness, prevention, reporting of sexual violence and response systems, state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, announced. The university received $40,000 through the program. The funding can also be used to create proactive, sustainable ways to remove or reduce barriers that prevent survivors of sexual violence from reporting incidents or accessing vital resources. “This is a competitive grant and I applaud the administration at St. Francis on taking the initiative and successfully applying for the funding,” Rigby said.
Barb: Samson Washington, 30, and Marekus Benson, 32, were sentenced to spend the rest of their lives in prison for kidnapping and torturing James Smith, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, of Duncansville. The case became a homicide investigation after the bodies of Smith and Staniszewski were found dumped in a wooded area near Ligonier Pike in 2017.
Laurel: Cambria County Prison officials say they are moving forward with steps to reduce costs and become fully staffed. Warden Christian Smith told the county’s prison board that the facility will have off of its full-time positions filled, but there are currently no per-diem officers. Prison administrators met with officials from Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center on ways that the two entities can coordinate when prisoners are hospitalized, as each inmate requires two officers.
Laurel: A group of volunteers have formed the community-based Cambria County Box 11 Scene Support project. The mission is to provide comfort to first responders – a cup of coffee, shelter from the elements, a place to regroup for a few minutes – during incidents. “One of the most difficult things when you’re deal- ing with extreme temperatures – either extreme cold or hot temperatures – is the ability to remove yourself from those elements and rehab your body, whether it’s warm up or cool down,” said Box 11 chief Jim McCann, assistant fire chief with the Johnstown Fire Department.
Laurel: Conemaugh Health System received the American Heart Association’s Corporate Leadership Award for exceptional contributions to the success of its eastern states region. The award recognizes companies that demonstrate exemplary support of the heart association for five years or more. The heart association credited Conemaugh Market President Bill Caldwell as chairman of the 2022 Cambria Somerset Heart Ball campaign, raising close to $100,000. “During an especially challenging time, Bill successfully engaged leaders throughout the community to not only come out to support the heart ball again, but to also help us exceed our goal,” said Brooke Greybush, division director at the American Health Association.
