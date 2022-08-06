Laurel: Locals pitched in when the All American Amateur Baseball Association Tournament had only a couple hundred baseballs available at the start of the weeklong competition. A main order of 110 dozen Wilson A1010 balls, costing about $6,500, were incorrectly delivered to Cumberland, Maryland, according to Johnstown Oldtimers President George Arcurio III. Area teams and sporting goods companies offered to contribute balls to get through opening day. “We have a great local baseball community, a great group of people that want to see this tournament succeed and help each other whenever they can,” Chris Pfeil, general manager of Martella’s Pharmacy franchise from the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League and team sales representative at Sporting Goods Discounters, said. “… It was just another example of people pulling through to figure out a way to get it done.”
Laurel: WJAC-TV personality Tim Rigby, 64, officially retired Thursday after 40 years with the station, including more than three decades as the station’s sports director and a stint as evening news anchor. “The people I’ve worked with and the people who I’ve covered over the years – that was the most rewarding part, the building of relationships over the course of a career,” Rigby said. Having had no TV experience, he was hired in 1981 by WJAC-TV’s then-general manager, Jim Edwards, transitioning to WJAC from radio station WJNL.
Laurel: Naval Sea Systems Command officials in Washington, D.C., awarded Leonardo DRS, a defense manufacturer with facilities in Richland Township, a $33 million contract, that involves components through the Consoles, Displays and Peripherals (CDP) program, to build shipboard consoles and supporting hardware needed to efficiently outfit the Navy’s surface warships. The contracted components DRS will build will allow operators to interface with the ship’s systems and will be developed for future surface ships.
Laurel: The Shaffer Covered Bridge, an 1870s-built landmark that carries traffic over Bens Creek in Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, is open to traffic again. A $152,700 project to repair the bridge’s support beams wrapped up Tuesday following a final inspection with contractor Thornbury Inc. “People won’t really notice (the improvements),” EADS Group Structures and Highway Manager Andy Fedorko said, “because the majority of the work is hidden by interior and exterior side boards.”
Barb: The cost to drive the Pennsylvania Turnpike will jump 5% on Jan. 8. The rate increase applies to all E-ZPass and Toll By Plate customers. Mark Compton, CEO of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, said the rate hikes are necessary to meet financial obligations dictated by state law. According to the commission, it must pay up to $450 million annually in support of transportation projects statewide. Future toll increases, planned by the commission based on current projections and revenues, are as follows: 5% through 2025, 4% in 2026, 3.5% in 2027 and 3% annually from 2028 to 2050.
Laurel: For the first time in a decade, the 2022 AAABA Guide is in print again. A 32-page collection of AAABA Tournament records and milestones, the guide represented months of research and updating statistics by Johnstown Oldtimers Baseball Association President George Arcurio III, who utilized the tournament website and Tribune-Democrat archives to bring back the official record book, which in previous editions used to be handed out to fans, players, managers and the media from the late 1970s through the 2012 AAABA Tournament.
