Laurel: A new commercial kitchen was introduced this month at the Windber American Legion Post 137 thanks to a three-month renovation that enabled members to open up the space – and their daily menu – to the public. “We were usually overwhelmed just trying to feed 100 people a night,” club manager Mark Callihan said of the popular fish specials. “It wasn’t easy to keep up.” Six fryers and a flat-top griddle are joined by a convection oven installed to prepare “comfort food.” A gas salamander broiler nearby allows the club’s staff of five to sear and serve steaks, Callihan said.
Laurel: The Johnstown Inclined Plane, which has been closed and under rehabilitation since early this year, is right on schedule to be up and running by next summer, CamTran officials said on July 29. Almost all the ties have been replaced. Vegetation has been put into place and water redirected to help with hillside stability. The sheave, or pulley, wheels will soon be removed and repaired. Those are among the dozens of steps being taken as part of a comprehensive $15 million rehabilitation of the Inclined Plane, which first opened in 1891.
Laurel: Former Johnstown Chiefs coach Scott Allen will serve as an assistant coach to another former ECHL coach, Peter Laviolette. Allen spent the past season as head coach of the American Hockey League’s Hershey Bears. “Honestly, it’s humbling getting the opportunity to get back to the National Hockey League and to get back with such a quality staff, starting at the top with Peter Laviolette,” Allen said Tuesday during a telephone interview from his hometown of New Bedford, Massachusetts. His role will primarily consist of work with the Capitals forwards, led by prolific goal-scorer Alex Ovechkin, as well as helping with the Washington penalty kill.
Barb: Cpl. Michael Perillo, a Pennsylvania state trooper, has been charged with felony animal cruelty after hitting a loose horse with a patrol vehicle multiple times and pinning it to the pavement, where it was then euthanized, authorities said. He was suspended without pay after the charges were filed by the state police internal affairs division, officials announced. His bail was set at $50,000 during his arraignment on two felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty and one count of animal cruelty, a misdemeanor.
Laurel: About 450 local veterans received boxes and bags of food filled with nectarines, plums, apples, fish sticks, Girl Scout cookies and other items. The event was put on by the Veterans Leadership Program and Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. “We’ve noticed, right after the pandemic, immediately there was some need for food, so that’s when we started doing the distributions,” said Kim Portser, Veterans Leadership Program’s veteran housing team lead. Along with collecting food, some veterans also socialize together at the Hiram G. Andrews Center distribution site in Upper Yoder Township.
Laurel: Johnstown Area Heritage Association announced that Lee Initiatives Health & Wellness endowment donated a $20,000 gift toward the replacement of the concrete floor to the ramp outside the Heritage Discovery Center in Cambria City. “On behalf of Walnut Management Corp. and Lee Initiatives, we feel that we all must work together to aid these community projects,” said Jodi R. Clark, CEO of Walnut Management Corp. and Lee Initiatives. The project includes replacing the concrete floor to the ramp, as well as repainting it, and the concrete steps to the building will also be replaced. The project will cost around $35,650.
Laurel: The First United Church of Christ, 217 E. High St., Ebensburg, in conjunction with South Ebensburg United Church of Christ, will celebrate its 225th anniversary Sunday. According to church records, First United Church of Christ, which was established in 1797, is the oldest founded church in Cambria County and the oldest Welsh con- gregation in the United States. The history room includes various artifacts from the early church, photos of the church buildings, history that was gathered for the church’s 200th anniversary in 1997 and various photo albums.
