Laurel: Area children watched as Matthew “Dr. Matt” Tracey performed Halloween-themed science experiments last Saturday at the Heritage Discovery Center in the Cambria City section of Johnstown. Tracey is a chemistry professor at Pitt-Johnstown. Attendees learned of scientific principles such as density and chemical reactions through holiday-themed experiments, such as placing pieces of candy in fishbowls to see if they float or sink. Marisa Tracey, children’s museum coordinator, said that she believes the museum and the Johnstown Area Heritage Association are important for overall learning, in addition to being a pillar of history for the community.
Laurel: The Draketown community received $1.5 million to bring reliable public water service to complete the multi-year project. Forty-two homes previously reliant on a leaking 1800s-era pipe will be served by 8,900 linear feet of new waterline, while six hydrants will be added, said Steven Spochart, Redevelopment Authority of Somerset County executive director. The current line has been sending poor-quality, metal-laden water into the Lower Turkeyfoot Township community.
Barb: Alan Byerly, a Pennsylvania man, was sentenced on Oct. 21 to nearly three years in prison for assaulting Associated Press photographer John Minchillo and attacking police officers with a stun gun during the U.S. Capitol riot. He apologized to his victims before U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss. “I didn’t go to D.C. to harm anyone,” Byerly told the judge.
Laurel: Wellness Isn’t Scary Health Fair was held last Saturday at Greater Johnstown High School with 30 vendors. According to Cambria County Health and Welfare Council second vice president Katie Mullins, the organization hosted the event as a way to help area families and connect them to mental and physical health resources. “They’re doing interactive things on the floor, and then we have workshops that are in classrooms,” she said. The event also featured free COVID-19 vaccines and testing.
Barb: Samson Washington, 30, and Marekus Benson, 32, were found guilty of the March 2017 kidnapping and murder of James Smith, 32, of Portage, and Damian Staniszewski, 19, of Duncansville. They were each found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder – one for each victim – and of kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated assault and conspiracy. A defendant found not guilty by the jury was Deandre Callander, 29, who already had been partially acquitted of the charges against him.
Laurel: Katie McCombie, 8, of Nicktown, will compete in the MLB Pitch, Hit & Run national finals held in conjunction with the opening of the World Series on Friday and Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston, where the American League champion Houston Astros will host the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies. “It’s super-exciting,” said Katie’s mom, Adele McCombie. “Whoever would have thought somebody from Nicktown would be going this far?” Katie finished among the top four competitors in the age 7-8 softball division, which included 18 regional competitions throughout the country.
