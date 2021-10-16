Laurel: Five veterans were recognized for their contributions, sacrifices and selflessness with the Chapel of Four Chaplains Legion of Honor Award. Honored were Jack Babich, the late Eletha “Susie” Burgoon, Joe Dona, Martin Kuhar and Richard Mayer. The award is named in recognition of four World War II chaplains – Lt. George L. Fox, Methodist; Lt. Alexander D. Goode, Jewish; Lt. John P. Washington, Roman Catholic; and Lt. Clark V. Poling, Dutch Reformed – who gave up their life vests and provided comfort to others when the USAT Dorchester was sunk in the frigid north Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 3, 1943.
Laurel: Caitlin Chaser, 30, of Philadelphia, won the title of Ms. Wheelchair Pennsylvania 2022, as well as the responsibility to advocate on behalf of the state’s disabled community. Six women spoke at a Johnstown gathering about their visions for improving the lives of disabled people. Chaser has served as executive director of Bucks County Center for Independent Living since 2019. Her advocacy platform is built on her passion for adaptive sports.
Barb: Gregory Z. Clem, 64, was sentenced to 11 to 22 years in prison on a count of murder in the third degree and three to 20 years for causing or risking a catastrophe for setting a 2020 fire that claimed the life of his wife, Sheila Clem. It was alleged that Clem set fire to their home along Menoher Boulevard on Aug. 24, 2020. She was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital, where she died the following month.
Laurel: Clients from the Peniel Residential Drug and Alcohol Treatment Center gave back to the community by painting the West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company building. Six men participated in the project and began scraping old paint off the building on Cooper Avenue last week before adding a fresh coat. “It gives them a chance to work on a service project and gives the fire company a chance to get some work done,” Peniel public relations director Durean Coleman said.
Laurel: The Richland School District Art Club is repairing and repainting the large-scale toy soldiers that line the streets and fill Central Park in downtown Johnstown during the Christmas season. Repairing the army of 24 toy soldiers is the latest project in the club’s years-long relationship with the nonprofit Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership.
Barb: The U.S. government said it expects households to see their heating bills jump as much as 54% over last winter. Nearly half the homes in the U.S. use natural gas for heat, and they could pay an average of $746 this winter, 30% more than a year ago. The second-most-used heating source is electricity, making up 41% of the country, and those households could see a more modest 6% increase. Homes using heating oil, which make up 4% of the country, could see a 43% increase.
Laurel: Three bridges were formally dedicated in recognition of local veterans – Cpl. Anthony G. Orlandi Memorial Bridge, Sgt. William Stock Memorial Bridge and Seaman 2nd Class Louis J. Benzie WWII Memorial Bridge. The Orlandi bridge is on a portion of U.S. Route 219 over Route 601 in Conemaugh Township. Orlandi was killed in action during the Korean War on Jan. 12, 1952. He earned a Purple Heart and Silver Star. Benzie, a Dysart native, died at 18 on July 11, 1944, when the USS Maddox, a destroyer, was attacked by a German dive bomber and sunk during the invasion of Italy. He was posthumously awarded the Purple Heart. The Benzie bridge is on Route 53 in Dysart. Stock’s bridge crosses the west Branch of the Susquehanna River in Northern Cambria Borough, along Route 271. He died on Aug. 19, 2018, at 64.
Barb: A man armed with a bow fired arrows at shoppers Wednesday in a small Norwegian town in Copenhagen, Denmark, killing five people before he was arrested. The police chief in the town of Kongsberg, near the capitol of Oslo, said there was “a confrontation” between officers and the assailant, but did not elaborate. Two other people were wounded and hospitalized in intensive care, including an officer who was off duty and inside the shop where the attack took place, police said.
