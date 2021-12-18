Laurel: Somerset County approved a $3.5 million plan to enhance its emergency radio system. The move answers a call by a number of the county’s emergency responders, who have been pressing for improvements since the system debuted in 2017. The plan calls for Motorola to add two new towers to the seven-tower system with the goal of reducing communication “dead zones.” “Our topography is too rugged to ever have 100% coverage – unfortunately,” President commissioner Gerald Walker said. “But we’ve worked diligently to get the biggest enhancements we could afford with this money.”
Laurel: Anthony Tukanowicz-Hassett, senior at Westmont Hilltop High School, recently started the mentoring program Chemical Chronicles and teamed up with fellow students around the world to offer STEM support to learners of all ages. Chemical Chronicles has a blog, interview episodes and information on how to become a mentor. When Tukanowicz- Hassett rolled out the website, he received positive feedback from parents, he said. Now, he teaches STEM subjects to middle school and elementary students.
Barb: Joseph Anthony Lenahan III, a former Ferndale business owner, was sentenced in Cambria County court after a nine-month investigation in 2019 into alleged drug activity. He was sentenced to 24 to 60 months’ incarceration in a state prison, with eligibility for the state drug treatment program, and 12 months’ probation on charges of possession, with intent to manufacture or deliver and two counts of possession of a controlled substance in three separate cases.
Laurel: American Freight furniture, mattress and home appliances company has signed a lease for a new store at the Bel-Air Plaza, 850 Scalp Ave., Richland Township. Plaza owner Jim Fox said the company plans to open in February at the former location of Altmeyer’s home furnishing store. In addition to American Freight, Fox said he has had talks with a couple of other potential tenants who have shown interest in opening at Bel-Air Plaza.
Laurel: The Cambria Somerset Authority has approved whitewater releases into the Stonycreek River. The 16 weekend releases will include two weekends in April and additional ones on Memorial Day and the Fourth of July weekend. The Benscreek Canoe Club, a group of hundreds of boating enthusiasts that raised the funds to have a release valve added to the Quemahoning Dam more than a decade ago, posts regular updates to the release schedule on its website, bens- creekcanoeclub.com/quemahoning-releases.
Laurel: Work is underway the Quemahoning Family Recreation Area to expand restroom facilities. Summer’s Best Two Weeks is oversee- ing the $100,000 project, part of an upgrade to a Quemahoning Reservoir park that continues to grow to accommodate increasing numbers of visitors. The project received $135,000 in funds from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies in the fall of 2020 to enhance the park, which has seen a surge in visitation since the COVID-19 pandemic’s beginning.
Laurel: Nine area players were recently named to the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association all-state teams. Berlin Brothersvalley senior libero Madison Nemeth and sophomore middle hitter Lynndee Ickes were selected to the Class 1A squad. Bedford senior outside hitter Natalie Lippincott, Cambria Heights senior outside hitter Kendall Conrad, Central Cambria senior setter Leah Burggraf and senior middle hitter Maddy Kim, Chestnut Ridge junior middle hitter Belle Bosch, Forest Hills freshman outside hitter Mya Colosimo and Northern Cambria senior libero/outside hitter Jess Krug were honored on the Class 2A team. “For a team to be successful, it must play great defense and great defenders often go unnoticed because they do their job so well,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Corey Will said.
Barb: Krisinda Bright, of Ambridge, Beaver County, has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without possibility of parole in the deaths of her two children. Bright pleaded guilty to first-degree murder charges as part of a plea agreement that spared her a possible death penalty. Authorities said Bright called police to her home Feb. 22 and officers found 16-year-old Jeffrey Bright and 22-year-old Jasmine Cannady dead of shotgun blasts.
