Laurel: The 27th edition of The Tribune-Democrat’s All-Area Football Team caps a great year that saw 14 local squads advance to the playoffs and Richland reach the state semifinals in Class AA. Individual honorees included: Caleb Burke, Richland, Player of the Year; Kyrie Miller, Ligonier Valley, Offensive Player of the Year; Duane Knisely, Chestnut Ridge, Defensive Player of the Year; and Brandon Bailey, Richland, Coach of the Year. The top players by position – as selected by our sports staff with help from area coaches – appeared Sunday. Congratulations to all.
Laurel: Thanks to information received through its new tip411 smartphone application, the Johnstown Police Department last week arrested a man wanted on several outstanding warrants. Capt. Chad Miller saluted the tip for helping them apprehend Jamie Blough, 47, of the Woodvale section of Johnstown. The tip411 app was launched in November. Miller said the department has received information about wanted individuals as well as drug trafficking.
Barb: The Energy Transfer company was fined more than $30 million last week by the state Department of Environmental Protection related to findings that the company had violated regulations in construction of the the Revolution pipeline. The fine was part of a settlement between the DEP and subsidiary ETC Northeast Pipeline LLC connected with a 2018 landslide and explosion in Beaver County.
Laurel: The Cambria County Library was awarded Gold Star status by the Pennsylvania Library Association for efforts made to enhance literacy in the community between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. The PA Forward Star Library program focuses on five key areas of literacy – basic, information, civic and social, health and financial – with a goal of helping individuals improve their overall quality of life.
Laurel: Local sports legend Carlton Haselrig will coach a new Johnstown-based semi-pro football team, the Flood City Thunder. Haselrig is a Greater Johnstown High School graduate who was a six-time NCAA wrestling champion at Pitt-Johnstown and a standout lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets. The Thunder will open play March 21 in the Greater Eastern Football Association. As our Mike Mastovich reported, Will Harris, Eddie Taylor and Demetrius Smith will be assistant coaches. A tryout/combine is scheduled for this weekend at the Iron Horse Sports Complex in Windber.
Laurel: The Johnstown Cinderella Project will again provide free prom gowns to area high school students. Distribution for the program, in its 14th year, will be held from noon to 3 p.m. March 14 and 21 at YWCA Greater Johnstown in Kernville. Dresses, shoes and other accessories were donated at the American Red Cross Lifesaver’s Ball, Jan. 4, at the Richland Township Fire Department. The local Cinderella Project has helped 1,400 young women over the years, Megan Seese Livingston, project coordinator, said.
Laurel: Westmoreland County’s Quinn Brewing Co. has opened a taproom inside The Lodge at Indian Lake, where guests can experience local brews such as Lucky’s Black IPA, Braddock’s Blonde Ale and the German wheat-style “Yinzenstiner,” as our David Hurst reported. Alan Quinn founded the beverage company with his wife, Erika, in 2015. Quinn said the beverages will complement The Lodge’s “amazing food by a great chef” and “great venue.”
Laurel: Longtime AAABA Tournament broadcaster Don Stanton has been named commissioner of the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League, which sends teams to the annual showcase each August. Stanton, 59, was a standout pitcher in the JCBL when it was known as the Johnstown Junior League, and has called tournament action on the radio for 33 years, mostly alongside partner John DeFazio. Tony Crisafulli stepped down as commissioner after five years following the 2019 national tournament. We wish Stanton and the league well in maintaining and growing an important Johnstown tradition.
