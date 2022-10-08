Laurel: Images of Johnstown’s Stone Bridge are now being livestreamed 24/7 from a camera mounted at nearby Peoples Natural Gas Park’s Polacek Pavilion. Viewers can tune in every night at jaha.org/stonebridge to check out the colorful light display a reliable, high-definition YouTube feed, offered by Johnstown-based Top Dog Productions. “We’re excited to be able to let people see the lights, no matter where they are,” said Shelley Johansson, director of marketing and communications for Johnstown Area Heritage Association.
Laurel: Doug Lengenfelder, a retired Air Force colonel and former Cambria County commissioner, and Sen. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson, joined faith groups and five national nonprofits on Oct. 3 at a Greater Johnstown Christian Fellowship conference aimed at deploying a statewide strategy to eradicate human trafficking. The conference aimed to educate attendees about trafficking facts, how to talk to children about the topic, and how to keep them safe online. “We have to make it tougher on traffickers themselves. We also have to provide support for the victims who are being trafficked – and that’s not always easy because some are groomed from a very young age to think it’s OK,” Lengenfelder said.
Barb: Logan Jack Pringle, 17, accused of planning a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School on Dec. 7, was sentenced to three to six years in state prison, followed by 10 years of probation. He had pleaded no contest in August to three second-degree felony counts of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, one third-degree felony count of criminal trespass and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats.
Laurel: Vietnam War-era veterans were honored Oct. 1 with the dedication of Oakridge Drive bridge in their memory. The bridge, which crosses U.S. Route 219 in Richland Township, has now been renamed the Cambria County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Bridge through legislation sponsored by state Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, 71st District. “As long as I’m in office, I’ll do anything I can to make sure that our veterans are never forgotten,” Rigby said. Marty Kuhar, War Memorial Veterans Committee chairman, said there were 71 individuals from Cambria County who died in active duty during the Vietnam era.
Laurel: Steven Spicher, Larry Roussin and chef Joseph Shandor have reopened the Imperial Room in the Ebensburg Mini Mall for events and catering. “We’ve always wanted to open a catering business,” Spicher said. “It was the perfect storm, the perfect timing and everything like that.” Roussin, who owns Italian Village Pizza, has been in the restaurant business for more than 30 years; Spicher has been in the business for more than 15 years; and Shandor has been a chef for more than 20 years.
Laurel: We salute Nunzio T. Johncola, 80, a former Johnstown City Council member who had spent most of his career as a city public works leader. He died Oct. 3. Johncola spent 34 years in the city’s Parks Department, serving as president of the AFSCME Local 630 union most of that span, before retiring and joining City Council in the early 2000s. “He always wanted the best for the citizens and he took pride in where he came from,” said Dave Vitovich, Johnstown City Council member.
Laurel: The last touches were painted on panels for the newest mural honoring Steve Ditko, a Johnstown native and comics legend who helped create iconic comic characters including Spider-Man and Doctor Strange, on Wednesday at Bottle Works. Nathan Madison, Visit Johnstown multimedia specialist, said, “Being in the community, we wanted to support this effort to promote Steve Ditko. It’s just really cool to know that he came from this area.” The 93-foot-by-20-foot mural, which includes DC Comics’ The Question, Miss Eerie, Squirrel Girl and many more, will be installed in the near future on the Ace’s side of Bottle Works’ Tulip Building in Cambria City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.