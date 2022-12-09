Laurel: The Salvation Army Corps of Johnstown and Veteran Community Initiatives provided an opportunity for those who served their country to reminisce and enjoy each other’s company during the annual Veterans Appreciation Luncheon at the Richland Township Fire Department banquet hall. About 200 veterans and supporters gathered. “(This) is something that we want to continue and we will continue over the years,” VCI President and Director Tom Caulfield said.
Laurel: Grants were awarded to Somerset and Cambria counties. Several historical societies, associations and museums received more than $71,000 combined from the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission to help support operations and grow communities. The largest contributions went to the Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which received $15,708, and the Fort Ligonier Association, which got $14,271. In Somerset County, 40 tourism-focused organizations received some extra help from Somerset County’s Annual Tourism Grant Program in accomplishing that task. A total of nearly $518,000, generated by Somerset County’s lodging tax, was awarded to nonprofits, businesses and tourism groups to help them market themselves across the state and beyond. “I am excited to see over $500,000 being infused back into the tourism base,” GO Laurel Highlands Executive Director Ann Nemanic said, crediting Somerset County’s commissioners for supporting the program.
Laurel: Retired Pittsburgh Steelers Super Bowl-winning running back Jerome Bettis attended a sold-out dinner talk Thursday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial that took place prior to the Johnstown Tomahawks’ hockey game versus the Maine Nordiques. Bettis answered questions and signed autographs for more than an hour during the dinner, dropped the ceremonial first puck and then held a meet-and-greet with fans. “It was very special to get the privilege to ask him a question,” said 10-year-old Lucas Muccitelli, from Altoona.
Barb: Cambria County Transit Authority, just as many public transportation providers across the country, is experiencing a shortage of drivers. According to Tabatha Johnson, the organization’s chief human resources officer, CamTran has 73 drivers’ positions, and there are currently seven vacancies. “The shortage is because of competing with everyone else out there,” CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll said. “You see every transportation business, the trucking companies are saying ‘drivers wanted.’ ”
Laurel: Pitt and Penn State are headed to play in bowls. The No. 11 Nittany Lions and No. 8 Utah accepted Rose Bowl bids to play in the New Year’s Six contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. Jan. 2, in Pasadena, California. The meeting will be the first between the Nittany Lions and the Utes. The Panthers will face No. 18 UCLA at 2 p.m. Dec. 30 in the Sun Bowl. It will be the second time in five seasons that the Panthers will take part in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, and the first time the Panthers and Bruins will meet in 50 years.
Laurel: Nine area players earned spots on the Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association 2022 all-state team. In Class 1A, Conemaugh Township middle hitter Hannah Swank, Shade senior middle hitter Jenna Muha, and Berlin Brothersvalley junior middle hitter Lynndee Ickes were named all-state. In Class 2A, Bedford junior setter Laney Lafferty, Chestnut Ridge senior middle hitter Belle Bosch, Somerset senior middle hitter Shawna Walker, Central Cambria senior middle blocker Mikalah Kim, Forest Hills sophomore outside hitter Mya Colosimo and Forest Hills sophomore libero Lia Konchan were selected. “We’re always proud as a program when we have players coming from Conemaugh Township and earning all-state,” said Conemaugh Township coach Laura Swank, Hannah’s mother.
