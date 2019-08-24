Barb: Penelec’s spraying of herbicides along the Jim Mayer Riverswalk trail in Johnstown created an eyesore and put the company at odds with trail users and the Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority. Further, a portion of the walkway will be closed for two months this fall for work on a water line. The line work appears to necessary – an “emergency situation,” according to authority director Cliff Kitner. But he called the level of vegetation killed “a little more than we anticipated.”
Laurel: Johnstown resident Jamal Lewis said he believes in “standing up for what it is right.” That’s why he wore a “Make Racism Wrong Again” T-shirt around the Johnstown area, drawing a mix of thanks and what he dubbed “dirty looks.” Sharing his views on social media garnered reactions from near and far, he said. Lewis, a Philadelphia native living in the city’s West End, said he hopes to foster “love and mutual respect for each other.”
Barb: A typographical error cost an eastern Pennsylvania school district $900,000. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that Pennsbury School District incorrectly set the millage rate for the upcoming school year at 170.076 mills instead of 171.076. Tax bills had already been mailed out when the error was detected, which was still good news for taxpayers.
Laurel: Congratulations to Shanksville-Stonycreek senior Chloe Ferko, who was crowned queen of the Somerset County Fair last weekend. The 17-year-old lives in Buckstown, and receives a $1,000 scholarship for the honor. McKenzie Mahler, 17, of Somerset was named runner-up. Ferko said being named fair queen has “always been my dream. ... This is just amazing.”
Laurel: More than 450 motorcycles gathered recently in Somerset for the annual America’s 9/11 ride, which took participants to the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, south through Cumberland to the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, then north to Ground Zero in New York City – to honor those who died in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Participant Scott Thompson, a police officer from Connecticut, said he rode “to remember what happened that day, and for the families.”
Barb: Mizzon Grandinetti, 19, was sentenced to 4 to 8 years in state prison last week after pleading guilty to charges stemming from a 2018 traffic stop that yielded drugs and weapons, and allegations that he strangled a woman. Shyheim Shakir Smith, 21, arrested with Grandinetti in 2018, was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in Cambria County Prison after pleading guilty to drug possession. Both were named in a recent grand jury indictment as associates of Shakir Mosi Smith Sr., 42, who is accused of ordering a Lower Yoder Township woman’s death from behind bars. Shakir Smith is Shyheim Smith’s father.
Laurel: U.S. Rep. Glenn “GT” Thompson said he is pushing a plan that would create a new visa system to boost the number of people entering the United States to work in the agriculture industry. He told a Cambria Regional Chamber gathering that his plan, to be introduced in September, would support an industry that needs help. “We have dairy farms that
have been sold, not because of other issues, but because they can’t find the workforce,” he said.
Barb: The former police chief of Elizabeth, Pa., has admitted stealing thousands of small bags of heroin and fentanyl from his department’s evidence room. Timothy Butler pleaded guilty Wednesday and will be sentenced Nov. 20. He resigned in December after 19 years on the force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.