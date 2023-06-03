Laurel: Central Cambria School District’s Cambria Elementary School newspaper – CES Central Newspaper – expanded into the broadcasting department, and the students won first place for their newspaper from the American Scholastic Press Association. The newspaper is produced and funded by the students, who work with local businesses to get sponsorships to cover their costs. Each edition includes a feature, a poem, a Q&A, teacher profiles, a science section, a craft section, games, a spotlight and more. Also in the district, one hundred Central Cambria High School art students – along with art teacher Brian Dumm – worked to create a mural facing the parking lot of Ebensburg American Legion Post 363. Junior Kamryn Yingling, 16, said, “I enjoyed knowing the artwork would be a part of the community for many years. I think I will always look at that fondly as something my classmates and I worked together to help create.”
Laurel: Brother Shamus McGrenra, a 76-year-old Franciscan friar, has traveled thousands of miles and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the St. Francis University- based Dorothy Day Outreach Center. In his 12 years of charitable bike rides, he has provided more than half a million dollars to the Loretto center. “We have equaled or exceeded our goal every year for the past 12 years,” McGrenra said. “The money has really made an impact.” Inspired to help out local people, McGrenra, with the help of his friend Robert Crusciel, St. Francis’ vice president for advancement, organized the first trip. He chose cycling because it’s been a lifelong passion of his.
Laurel: Area students completed at the PIAA Track and Field Championship Meet at Shippensburg University last weekend. Conemaugh Township senior Ethan Black defended his state championships in the Class 2A boys 100- and 200-meter dashes, and the Indians boys’ 400-meter relay also won gold. Richland’s Sasha Garnett took gold in Class 2A girls shot put. The Central Cambria 3200 relay team of Alaina Sheehan, Abigail Sheehan, Annaliese Niebauer and Abbie George claimed the program’s fourth PIAA crown in the event since 2016. Penn Cambria junior Josh Stolarski won a gold medal for the 400-meter run with a time of 49.09 in the boys Class 2A event. “It’s an incredible feeling. Rewriting school history is just awesome,” said Stolarski, who became Penn Cambria’s first boys individual state champion.
Barb: Checks provided for the WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) and Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) for farmers’ market goods are going to be delayed this year. State Department of Agriculture officials informed area counties last week that the Utah-based vendor handling the checks for income-eligible WIC program recipients and residents ages 60 and older was not able to meet an initial late May timetable and that the checks are not scheduled to be shipped until June 23, according to Somerset County Commissioner Colleen Dawson. Pennsylvania Bureau of Food Assistance Director Caryn Long Earl noted that the program is undergoing some transition to enable farmers to electronically deposit those checks.
Laurel: Forest Hills High School senior Brandon James secured a full-time job at GapVax, where he’ll be a welder after graduation. He’s the first to earn a job from the school’s partnership with the company brokered through The Challenge Program. This is the first year for the partnership between Forest Hills and GapVax that has featured tours of the Johnstown- based facility and in-depth looks at its operations, from welding and fabrication to marketing and human resources.
Laurel: Greater Johns-town High School Key Club students raised $5,625 from the Empty Bowls project that was split evenly among the Women’s Help Center of Johnstown, Cambria County Backpack Project and St. Vincent de Paul. Empty Bowls is held at Bottle Works in the Cambria City section of Johns-town and aims to grow awareness about food insecurity while raising money to help local groups.
Each bowl is handmade by a Greater Johnstown student or Key Club adviser Cynthia Maloy, and guests are served a simple meal of soup and bread.
