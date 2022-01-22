Laurel: A new walk-in crisis center is under construction in Cambria Country’s Central Park complex in downtown Johnstown. Tracy Selak, administrator of behavioral health, intellectual disabilities and early intervention service for Cambria County said all too often, those experiencing a mental health crisis end up in emergency rooms, often arriving in police cars. “This program coming to fruition is a big win for the community,” Selak said.
Laurel: The Learning Lamp received a $500,000 grant from the 1889 Foundation to support Child Care Works for Somerset County. This represents a “major expansion of child care services” for that area. Learning Lamp President and CEO Leah Spangler said in a release, “1889 Foundation’s support of Child Care Works for Somerset validates the importance of child care in ensuring Somerset County has the workforce it needs to advance the region’s economy and prepare the next generation to build a strong community.” The Child Care Works project will more than double that capacity of the center to 134 slots. That will result in the hiring of nearly 30 new staff members.
Laurel: Free COVID-19 testing will be offered on most days during the remainder of January at The Johnstown Galleria in Richland Township. Drive-through testing, sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force, will be done between the former Sears store and the mall’s food court entrance. Up to 400 tests per day could be administered, according to Jeannine McMillan, executive director of the 1889 Jefferson Center for Population Health.
Barb: Two people fired into a van outside a Pittsburgh school at dismissal time Wednesday afternoon, sending a 15-year-old student to a hospital, where he later died, authorities said. Two people reportedly approached the school van outside Oliver Citywide Academy and fired into it, hitting the male student, Pittsburgh Public Schools said. No arrests were immediately announced. Police said they were reviewing surveillance videos and seeking witnesses.
Laurel: Acting Somer-set County District Attorney Molly Metzgar got approval Tuesday to bring her office back to full staff for the first time since September. and thanks to a U.S. Department of Justice grant, the office will also add a new case management program that will enable clerks to reduce the time spent digitizing case details. The office received $221,461 in Office of Justice Programs funds for a two-year period ending in October 2023 to update the county’s case management system.
Laurel: Morgan Slebodnick, a Blacklick Valley High School senior, signed a National Letter of Intent to join the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference track and field program at Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She will continue her career as a hurdler. Slebodnick will major in ultrasonography and diagnostic medical imaging.
