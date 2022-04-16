Laurel: A stream habitat improvement project has been completed on a 1,000-foot section of Tubmill Creek on the Henry Neiport farm in Fairfield Township, Westmoreland County. The tree-planting marked the final phase of the riparian buffer zone that began June 28 on a section of the creek that had highly eroded banks and heavy sedimentation, was overly wide and lacked shade trees. The trees protect against bank erosion with their root systems. “They also provide shade to the stream, so it keeps that harsh sun off the stream and helps keep the stream waters cool, which is necessary for the trout,” Lindon Gamble, stream improvement director for Tubmill Trout Club Unlimited, said.
Laurel: Cadets from Girl Scouts of America Troop No. 46586 helped the Cambria County Conservation District plant native trees at 1889 Park last Saturday. “Anything we can do to improve the park and improve the educational opportunities here,” CCCD resource conservation supervisor Jackie Ritko said. She was leading the group in planting the seven species of trees, including dogwood and sycamore. The saplings were provided by the 10 Million Trees Partnership, a collaborative effort of national, regional, state and local agencies and groups that are committed to “improving Pennsylvania’s communities, economy and ecology.”
Laurel: Sophia Mihaly, of Richland High School, and Ava Rhoads, of North Star, were named this year’s winners of the Cambria-Somerset Outstanding Young Woman Scholarship Program this past Saturday. “It was a wonderful night,” OYW Chairwoman Kristina Marinkovich said. “The girls, they had a great experience.” Marinko-vich said more than $20,000 in scholarship money was handed out to the winners. First-place winners for each county received $5,000 awards, followed by $3,000 for the first runners-up and $2,000 for the second runners-up.
Barb: A shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids, Iowa, nightclub left a man and woman dead and 10 people wounded early Sunday, authorities said. Cedar Rapids police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Police arrested Timothy Ladell Rush, 32, on Monday and he appeared in court Tuesday on charges of second-degree murder, willful injury and three weapons-related felonies. Those killed were Michael Valentine, 25, and Nicole Owens, 35, both of Cedar Rapids.
Laurel: Johnstown Area Regional Industries is setting up shop in Somerset County to better support the community’s businesses. JARI President Linda Thomson and Somerset County’s commissioners said a new satellite office inside the Uptown Works co-working space represents a collaboration between the agency and county aimed at helping foster new businesses, bolster existing ones and market properties for future development, including the county’s under-used business park. “The big takeaway is: If your business in Somerset county needs help, we have the right individuals to help, or we can get you connected with the right resources,” Thomson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.