Laurel: Cambria County is one of 20 regions selected to participate in the Healthiest Cities & Counties Challenge, a community wellness program that brings a $100,000 grant from the Aetna Foundation. The 1889 Foundation will partner with local agencies to develop strategies to address a key health concern – food quality and availability – which can impact areas already being targeted: diabetes and low birth weight for babies.
Laurel: Welcome to the Cambria County Regional Firefighters Association. The local group, previously known as the Volunteer Firemen’s Association of Cambria County and Vicinity, adopted its new name to reflect what St. Michael fire chief Paul Kundrod
called “a fresh outlook” – recognizing that fighting fires is not a gender-specific endeavor. The group also now works a territory beyond Cambria County that includes Blair, Clearfield, Indiana and Somerset.
Barb: Johnstown fire Chief Robert Statler said a July blaze inside a Vine Street apartment was intentionally set. Four people were hospitalized as a result of the fire on the ninth floor, but the result could have been much worse. The building’s sprinkler system kept the flames from spreading. According to a search warrant filed by city police, investigators seized wooden matches and a piece of paper that appeared to have been lit. No charges have yet been filed.
Laurel: Construction on the first leg of the September 11 National Memorial Trail should begin soon. Plum Construction of Greensburg will handle work on the 1.4-mile section that will connect the Great Allegheny Passage through Garrett Borough to a former CSX rail bed. The Somerset County commissioners approved the $600,000 project last week. Eventually, the trail will run 40 miles.
Laurel: Local students waded into lessons on conservation and stream preservation this week at Greenhouse Park on the Stonycreek River, thanks to the First Waves, a program led by SurfSup Adventures of Pittsburgh.
Wearing protective face masks, the students caught and studied insects and other aquatic organisms, and captured their experiences on video. They also tested the pH levels of the water and experienced paddle-boarding.
Laurel: Central City Christmas in the Park is giving a present to its community through a project to enhance Central City Municipal Park and turn the spot into a holiday gathering place. The group, launched in January, plans to decorate and light the park at Christmas, while adding touches that can be enjoyed at other times of the year – including new playground equipment. Central City Christmas in the Park is raising money, developing a holiday park design and working hard “to promote a sense of community and bring some pride back,” group co-founder Jennifer Jarvis said.
Barb: Officials say a new national phone scam is preying on people’s concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic by extracting bank account or credit card information. In one version, a caller claims to be a virus contract tracer “from your local health department” and says the target has been near someone who tested positive and can pay to get more information. Crystal Watson of the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security said exchanging financial information “is absolutely not part of the process” of contact tracing.
Laurel: The Artist-Blacksmith’s Association of North America will be moving into the Johnstown Train Station, making the local site the national organization’s headquarters. The ABANA signed a 10-year lease with Johnstown Area Heritage Association, which owns the station and has been raising money and working to restore the structure. This is a nice step toward JAHA President Richard Burkert’s vision of the train station as “a hub for tourism, as well as a transportation hub.”
Laurel: A ribbon-cutting opened a new tennis center at Westmont Hilltop High School that coach Dan Fregly called “state of the art.” School board member Rob Gleason said the courts
hadn’t been resurfaced since the 1970s. State Rep. Frank Burns helped secure a $250,000 grant from the Department of Community and Economic Development that was matched with $50,000 from the school district. “We’re all super excited about getting new courts,” Westmont junior Alyssa Kush said.
Laurel: For the 13th straight year, Mount Aloysius College in Cresson has been named a “College of Distinction.” The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown and St. Francis University also made this year’s list of top-shelf institutions. The “College of Distinction” program considers four areas: teaching, community, student engagement and academic outcomes.
