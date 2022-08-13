Laurel: Keith and Lisa Welch, co-owners of Tall Pines Distillery, Salisbury, have expanded its product line, added an outdoor bar and built a pavilion and patio designed to host hundreds of people. They are turning their attention indoors and expanding their brand into new territories. Plans are underway to triple production capacity at the Salisbury micro-distillery. “Right now, we’re producing about 600 gallons of mash per week,” Keith Welch said. But by mid-October, the Welches plan to expand the space to allow them to produce several thousand tons. Keith Welch announced that his company is also working to open a satellite distillery in Lancaster and a moonshine-themed bar inside a Marriott Renaissance hotel in Washington, D.C., by 2023.
Laurel: Additional wood and rocky refuges for fish will be added to Somerset Lake, which is being refilled following a $8 million spillway improvement project. According to two local lawmakers, $40,000 in Pennsylvania fish and Boat commission funds were awarded to the Somerset Lake Improvement Project. The structures are designed to allow fish to thrive in lakes – and thus to allow anglers to fish for bigger catches. Additional funding for the project was provided by the Somerset Lake Action committee, according to state Rep. Carl Walker Metzgar, R-Somerset, and state Sen. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette.
Barb: Terrell Robinson Ickes, 32, of Friedens, was sentenced in federal court in Johnstown for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced Monday. He was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release. Ickes possessed the methamphetamine between June 23 and July 3, 2020.
Laurel: Northern Cambria Police Department recently held a Cops, Kids and Community event. According to police Chief Derek Stitt, the event was a way for the department to show the community what changes have been made to the police station and what services are offered. “As far as I know, they never had anything like this before, and I thought it would be a good thing for the community,” Stitt said. The highlight of the event was demonstrations by Kato, the newest member of the department. Kato is a Belgian Malinois dog who joined the department officially this past month due to the fundraising efforts of the community.
Laurel: A charity softball tournament that has raised more than $22,000 in memory of a fallen firefighter will return this month. West Taylor Volunteer Fire Company is hosting the Capt. Lee Adam Dill Memorial Charity Softball Tournament on Aug. 20 and 21. This year, nine teams will each raise money for their chosen charities, said Brian Dill, an event organizer and the late Lee Dill’s brother.
Barb: Managers at two skilled nursing facilities in western Pennsylvania fabricated records of staff time and residents’ conditions to defraud state and federal agencies, prosecutors alleged Tuesday in announcing criminal charges. Brighton Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Beaver, and Mount Lebanon Rehabilitation and Wellness Center in Allegheny County, were accused of health care fraud, along with five people who managed their operations. Among the defendants are Sam Halper, 39, of Miami, chief executive and partial owner of the homes. He was charged with conspiracy and falsifying health care records. Charges had been filed and made public more than a year ago against Susan Gilbert, 61, of Lawrence, the Mount Lebanon facility’s former administrator.
