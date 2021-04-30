Laurel: Bo Bassett, a Bishop McCort Catholic seventh-grader, won national wrestling titles in both freestyle and Greco-Roman last weekend in Wisconsin, earning a spot on the U.S. team for the world championships in Budapest, Hungary, in July. Bassett is already a seven-time Pennsylvania youth champion in folkstyle. As Eric Knopsnyder reported, he went 9-0 in Wisconsin with seven technical falls and two pins in the two styles at 45 kilograms. “It’s great to know that I can compete in freestyle and Greco and have two chances to win a world title,” he said.
Laurel: The Johnstown Police Department opened a “Safe Exchange Zone” Wednesday next to the Public Safety Building parking lot on Washington Street downtown – to provide a spot for residents to meet to complete online transactions or for child custody exchanges. Johnstown police Captains Chad Miller and Michael Plunkard painted the spot bright green and added a sign designating the safe area. In early April, Denise Williams, 54, of Hornerstown, was stabbed to death after going to a home to complete the purchase of a refrigerator. Plunkard noted that a surveillance camera covers the new exchange area. “We felt this is a much safer location for people to use,” he said.
Laurel: Students in a Mount Aloysius College biology class placed a bat box at Nathan’s Divide nature center, in Ebensburg, in the hopes of helping the creatures survive while also educating the public about bats. The box was a learning project for students taught by associate professor Crystal Goldyn, who said she allows her students to pick their projects each semester. Students added a feature near the box with a scannable quick-response code that takes visitors to a website where they can learn more about bats.
Barb: A Blair County man pleaded no contest to charges related to the 2004 murder of Tina Miller, whose body was found partially submerged and bound with duct tape at Canoe Creek State Park, as reported by WTAJ-TV. Paul Aaron Ross, 48, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison, but was granted a retrial on appeal in 2011. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilty, but reflects that prosecutors have sufficient evidence for a conviction. Ross will likely be sentenced for 42 to 84 years in prison, with credit for time served.
Barb: A lawsuit against a candidate for Cambria County sheriff was dropped this week by a law firm representing Johnstown resident John DeBartola. The suit named Tom Owens, Stonycreek Township and the Cambria County Board of Elections – alleging that Owens could not run for the county office while serving as a municipal police officer. DeBartola’s attorneys dropped their action two days before the filing was to go before a judge. We urge voters to ditch the lawsuit – as DeBartola and his lawyers did – and instead focus on the experience and statements of each veteran law-enforcement professional running for the office: Owens and Adams Township police Chief Kirk A. Moss in the Democratic primary, and acting Sheriff Don Robertson on the Republican side.
Laurel: A change of leadership is taking place in the West Hills Regional Police Department. Police Chief Michael Lose and Capt. George Musulin III are retiring May 3, both after serving 42 years in law enforcement, as our Patrick Buchnowski reported. West Hills Sgt. Edward Fisher will become the department’s chief, while Dean West will be elevated from officer to criminal investigator. The West Hills Regional Police Commission led the transition. We salute Lose and Musulin on long careers, and wish Fisher and West the best in their new roles.
Laurel: Kaitlin Fritz, a 2012 Bishop McCort High School graduate, is helping children visit museums and explore art and culture virtually – through an application for cell phones and tablets. Fritz and partner Olga Kravchenko, of the Ukraine, launched Musemio – earning themselves honors in the arts and style category in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Europe Class of 2021. Musemio allows users to explore Royal Museum Greenwich or the Hellenic IT Museum through games and puzzles on the app. Fritz, 27, has a master’s degree in art history from University College London. She said she hopes the app will mean “kids from Johnstown to Johannesburg to East London can experience the arts – even if there’s social, geographic, economic barriers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.