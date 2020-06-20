Laurel: SEADS Garden Center – located at 32 Bucknell Ave., the site of the former Flower Barn – has a special mission of helping individuals with disabilities maintain employment and grow their opportunities. SEADS owner Vince Lovendeski partnered with CrossRoads to Independence Inc., an agency that works to find employment for individuals with severe disabilities.
Laurel: Two baseball players with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown signed contracts with Major League teams last week. Junior right-handed pitcher Braxton Roxby joined the Cincinnati Reds, and junior pitcher/designated hitter Isaiah Kearns signed with the Baltimore Orioles. Kearns transferred from West Virginia University to Pitt-Johnstown this year and was 3-1 with 27 strikeouts as a pitcher while batting a team-best .400. Roxby, from Windber High School, also played with the Martella’s Pharmacy team that won the AAABA championship in 2018 and pitched in the famed Cape Cod League last summer.
Laurel: The Forest Hills Hometown Heroes banners project honors Adams Township residents who served in the military. Forty banners were hung along Locust Street, supported by St. Michael American Legion Auxiliary, members Lisa Sivec and Marj Shingle said. Each veteran’s name, branch of military and era of service are featured on a banner. Adams Township and Penelec have approved the display of up to 100 banners.
Barb: A Michigan man has been indicted by federal authorities, accused of hacking into UPMC Health System’s human resources databases. U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Justin Sean Johnson, 29, is charged with 43 counts including conspiracy, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft. Brady said investigators believe Johnson stole private information from more than 65,000 individuals and filed fake tax returns resulting in $1.7 million in fraudulent refunds.
Laurel: Concurrent Technologies Corp., based in Johnstown, was awarded a contract modification worth $2.75 million with the U.S. Marine Corps Installations Command to continue to provide support for its control systems. The original contract was awarded in March 2018, and the new arrangement runs through March 2021, with 11 Johnstown employees working on the project, CTC officials said.
Laurel: The Bedford-Fulton Joint Recreation Authority is developing an unused former spur of the Pennsylvania Turnpike into a popular hiking and biking trail. The spot was used in December for the filming of a scene for the AppleTV+ series “Defending Jacob.” Paramount Television helped with improvements, including the removal of graffiti, for the shoot. The authority is working to secure funding to continue its work. Great project.
Laurel: Somerset County officials will host a Census Day celebration June 23 at the courthouse plaza to raise awareness about the importance of completing the census. Commissioner Colleen Dawson said that from noon to 2 p.m., visitors will be treated to hot dogs, apples, Snyder of Berlin potato chips and Galliker’s ice cream. They’ll also hear that 40 percent of county residents haven’t completed the report, lagging behind the state average and neighboring counties.
Barb: An official in Scott Township, Allegheny County, has resigned following inappropriate comments about state Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on a Zoom meeting last week, as reported by KDKA-TV. During the meeting, KDKA reported, Paul Abel said he was tired of “listening to a guy dressed up like a woman.” Levine is the first transgender person serving in a Pennsylvania cabinet position.
Laurel: A new mural at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial will pay tribute to veterans and feature a large bald eagle. The mural will be 46 feet by 24 feet, stretching across the arena’s back wall for folks to see as they pass by on Route 56. The image is the creation of artist Stacie Krupa, a Cambria County native who lives in Florida. “To me, the American bald eagle is just so iconic,” she said. “The red, white and blue, it all fits the War Memorial. He’s just going to be flying out over the city.”
Laurel: Cambria County sheriff’s Deputy Frank Kiefer was awarded a certificate of valor for saving a family from a house fire on May 16 in the Morrellville community where he lives. He was awakened during the night to see a neighboring home ablaze, with people crawling out onto a porch roof to escape the flames. He ran to his shed and grabbed a ladder, which he used to get the people off the porch roof safely. Before joining the sheriff’s department, Kiefer worked for
20 years as a Johnstown police officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.