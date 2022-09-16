Laurel: A groundbreaking on Beulah Road near Nanty Glo was held Monday for the next section of the Ghost Town Trail extension. “This one has been a little bit of a long time coming,” Cliff Kitner, Cambria County Conservation & Recreation Authority executive director said. A three-mile trail section will be built toward Ebensburg that will connect to the spur off the Ghost Town Trail nearest the Ebensburg trail head. When the entire 32-mile loop is completed, the Ghost Town Trail will be the first continuous rail-trail loop in the eastern United States.
Laurel: Somerset County is able to take a step toward expanding its emergency radio communications system. Through two leases tentatively approved by the county, the system that used to serve fire, police and EMS crews will expand from seven towers to nine, Somerset County Emergency Management Agency Director Joel Landis said. One lease, at $3,100 per month over 10 years, will install equipment on a Crown Communications tower in the New Baltimore area. The other will cost the county a flat fee of $41,326, but the cost is being used only to purchase battery backup equipment for the tower site, Landis said.
Laurel: The Stone Bridge Project Committee is holding a fundraiser, looking to collect $30,000 for the work, along with covering the ongoing cost of electricity and future expenses. Colorful lights have been shown on the bridge since 2011. “It’s one of those features in town that I think everyone can enjoy, regardless of their age, regardless of their income level, regardless of whatever,” said Mike Brosig, co-chairman of the project.
Laurel: Rhode Island playwright Lenny Schwartz’s latest show, “Bill Finger: The rise of the Bat,” will premiere for the first time anywhere at the historic State Theater of Johnstown on Saturday – Batman Day. Schwartz was inspired to pen the play because of Finger’s cultural influence and largely untold story. The 90-minute show was written by the playwright with Finger’s granddaughter, Athena Fingers, and her sister, Alethia Bess Mariotta. It centers on the artist not being credited for his role in co-creating the caped crusader.
Barb: Five doctors pleaded guilty in a pain pill prescription scheme involving clinics in West Virginia and Virginia, federal prosecutors said Monday. The scheme was tied to the Hope Clinic and involved prescribing oxycodone and other controlled substances that weren’t for legitimate medical purposes from 2010 to 2015. Four of the physicians each pleaded guilty in federal court in Charleston, West Virginia, to a felony count of aiding and abetting obtaining a controlled substance by fraud. The physicians are William Earley, 66, of North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Brian Gullett, 45, of Clarksville, Pennsylvania; Roswell Tempest Lowry, 88, of Efland, North Carolina; and Vernon Stanley, 79, of Fayetteville, West Virginia. Mark Clarkson, 64, of Princeton, West Virginia, pleaded guilty to five misdemeanor counts of aiding and abetting the misbranding of a drug involved in interstate commerce.
Laurel: The Nevada- based International Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners announced Tuesday that the Cambria County Coroner’s Office received international accreditation. It was the result of an eight-month review process of 288 standards involving the office’s administrative and investigative procedures. The association’s scorecard showed the Cambria office exceeded their benchmarks, scoring 100% in investigative, morgue facilities, forensic and lab services.
