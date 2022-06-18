Laurel: United Way of the Laurel Highlands, in partnership with CamTran, held its “Stuff the Bus” event Friday in the Giant Eagle parking lot in Richland Township to collect packaged diapers and wipes. Items collected will benefit United Way’s diaper bank, which was started earlier in the year to distribute diapers at locations in Cambria and Somerset counties. “This idea came up as a way to collect a high volume of diapers in the community,” said Karen Struble Myers, president and CEO of United Way of the Laurel Highlands.
Laurel: The Humane Society of Cambria County, the Humane Helpers of the John B. Gunter Leadership Initiative and animal lovers came together last Saturday for a Summer Block “Pawty” to help raise funds for the humane society. Jessica Vamos, the shelter’s executive director, said that more funds are needed for the shelter during the summer due to a seasonal drop of donations in money and supplies. The party featured food, music, vendors, antique cars, a K-9 demonstration and a cornhole tournament.
Laurel: Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission Executive Director Tim Schaeffer joined state colleagues, the Somerset County Commissioners and local Somerset Lake advocates to mark the completion of the lake’s $8 million dam rehabilitation and an ongoing effort to refill the 250-acre lake’s bed. If all goes well, bigger crowds – and bigger fish – will be flowing in by fall. At this point, the lake is near 25% of its intended volume – part of a methodical approach to refilling that enables Fish and Boat Commission engineers to ensure the new 27-foot high concrete structure is adapting to the increased volume, Paul Urbanik, serves as director of the Fish and Boat Commission’s Bureau of Engineering, said.
Barb: David Anthony Herdman, 32, of Johnstown, was sentenced in Cambria County court to prison on Tuesday. Accused of raping a woman at a West End residence in June 2019, Herdman entered a guilty plea to two counts of terroristic threats and one count of indecent exposure before Judge Tamara R. Bernstein in March and was sentenced to two years minus two days to four years minus two days and six years of probation. He will receive credit for any time served.
Laurel: Christian Wrabley, a Greater Johnstown High school teacher, was selected to participate in the PBS Digital Innovator All-Star program. “I’m honored to be included in such an impressive and passionate group of educators from across the country,” he said. Wrabley was nominated by local PBS station WQED for this honor that recognizes “classroom changemakers who offer fresh ideas and bold approaches to supporting their students’ growth and learning,” according to a PBS release. The Johnstown educator is entering his 11th year teaching and is one of 19 kindergarten through 12th-grade instructors from across the country to be chosen for the all-star program.
Laurel: Shade-Central City School District students recently met their pen pals from the Wilkinsburg School District at the Flight 93 National Memorial. After exploring the national park, the group went back to Shade for a barbecue and picnic-style lunch. It was Shade superintendent John Krupper’s idea to get the fourth- through sixth-grade students participating in the new program. Kathy Nalisnik, a fourth-grade teacher from Shade’s Cairnbrook Elementary School, said the pupils did a survey of their interests in which they shared their favorite hobbies, sports and interest with the others. After return letters were sent from Wilkinsburg’s Turner Intermediate school, the students were paired up and began exchanging correspondence throughout the school year.
Barb: Gregory Carlson, 58, of Sunizona, Arizona, accused of killing his ex-wife and her male friend and then burning their bodies in a rented SUV last year, pleaded guilty and has been sentenced to life in prison without parole. Cochise County prosecutors said Carlson admitted in court Tuesday that he fatally shot Duong Nguyen and Robert Atwell in early September. Carlson said he didn’t want his former wife to take their 3-year-old daughter back to Philadelphia after the child spent a week visiting him.
