Laurel: The American Legion Post 294 auxiliary was presented with a new charter by Pat Carnes, president of the American Legion Auxiliary Department of Pennsylvania, at a ceremony held May 22 at American Legion Post 294, 114 Main St., downtown Johnstown. “After 45 years, we have a new charter and a whole new membership team, and it’s really good to have it back in the Legion,” Deb Cragle, auxiliary historian, said. Members of the auxiliary are now able to do more to help area veterans.
Laurel: Logan Gossard, a Richland High School sophomore, earned first place in the Class 2A boys pole vault competition on May 28 at Shippensburg University. Gossard entered the PIAA Track and Field championship meet as the top seed in his classification. Gossard cleared the bar on his first attempts at 13 feet-6 inches, 14-0 and 14-6. “Throughout the meet, I had a really good warmup. I knew I could get it done, but it was going to be close,” Gossard said after earning the gold medal. Other winners include Alaina Sheehan, Abigail Sheehan, Annaliese Niebauer and Abigail George, Central Cambria, first in the 3200 relay; and Ethan Black, Conemaugh Township, first in the 100 dash, and first in the 200 dash.
Barb: Victor Steban, 54, of North Huntingdon, has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to criminal homicide and other charges in a three-day crime spree in western Pennsylvania last year that included the ambush and murder of a couple in the driveway of their home. He pleaded guilty to more than 30 criminal charges in seven separate cases for crimes in May 2021 that included the shooting deaths of Jacob Erdeljac, 40, and Mara Casale, 27, in the driveway of their Penn Township home, the Tribune-Review reported. Police said Steban also tried to set his home on fire, shot into two unoccupied homes and tried to steal a pickup truck at gunpoint.
Laurel: Girl Scouts from Daisy and Brownie Troops 52939 and 36581 and Junior Troop 28832, all from Penns Manor Area School District, received three newspaper vending boxes from The Tribune-Democrat to help them earn their Take Action badges. “To earn this badge, each troop had to come up with a sustainable project that solves a problem in their local community,” Candice Brink, the Daisy and Brownie troop leader, said. She said at the beginning of the project, the girls read the book, “Little Libraries, Big Heroes,” and it got them thinking about how they could get books closer to the communities they live in. Brink said the hope is the girls will see that even though they are young, they can make an impact in their community in a big way.
Laurel: Two Johnstown natives joined an inernational relief effort by spending a week in Oswiecim, Poland, renovating dilapidated apartments to house Ukrainian refugees. Shelby Mastovich and Allison Kaharick work for the Pittsburgh Technology Council, which has been collecting donations through its member companies and sending supplies to Ukraine since the first week of the war with Russia. Both women said the experience was rewarding. “I feel really grateful to be part of the program,” Kaharick said.
