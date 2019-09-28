Laurel: Austin’s Playrooms were established as a result of the experiences Nathalie and Mario Lemieux, former Pittsburgh Penguins star player and now owner, had when they were caring for their infant son, Austin, who was born premature. The sites are designed to provide safe and comfortable spaces for families and their kids who are going through physical or emotional challenges. Small Town Hope Inc. of Northern Cambria and the Mario Lemieux Foundation opened an Austin’s Playroom in Hastings last week.
Barb: Mike Folmer, a Lebanon County Republican, resigned from his seat in the state Senate after he was charged with possessing child pornography. Officers from the state attorney general’s office said they acted on a tip from an online social media provider that a user had uploaded an image of suspected child pornography on its service. Investigators allegedly found two images of child pornography on Folmer’s cellphone.
Laurel: Forest Hills School District celebrated its new multi-purpose turf field during a home football game against Bishop McCort Catholic on Sept. 20. The field, lit by modern LED lights, is part of a larger $3.7 million facilities upgrade. Superintendent Dave Lehman said the field and the overall project were the culmination of 20 years of planning and work. “This was a long time coming,” he said.
Laurel: Somerset County’s iconic Snyder of Berlin business will apparently have a new owner, as Utz Quality Foods takes over the local potato chip and pretzel manufacturer. Conagra Brands has owned the Berlin company. Utz, based in Hanover, Pa., is listed as Pennsylvania’s largest independently-held chip-maker.
Laurel: The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority was moving toward purchase of the former Cambria-Rowe Business College building for the purpose of leasing the property to a commercial entity. JRA board Chairman Msgr. Raymond Balta said there is considerable interest in the property, at 221 Central Avenue, Johnstown. “We would purchase the building and then participate in the renovation, etc., and then lease the building to this individual,” he said.
Barb: Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Felipe Vázquez was ordered held without bond on felony charges including sexual assault of a minor in 2017. Vázquez was charged with statutory sexual assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors, all felonies, and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person under 16 years old, connected to a Florida indictment.
Laurel: Windber’s Blair Murphy recently purchased vampires-inspired author Anne Rice’s doll collection, which he plans to display locally. Murphy said he first saw the dolls at Rice’s Memnoch Ball in 1995, then learned recently that they were for sale. Murphy owns the Grand Midway house with its large Ouija board on the roof, and hosts an annual vampire “conference” in Windber – so this is a perfect pairing.
Laurel: Hats off to the local Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill on Galleria Drive, which collected nearly $17,000 for an annual Alex’s Lemonade Stand fundraiser – second most among Apple American Group’s 460 restaurants across the country and tops among 27 in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. “The team at Johnstown really rallied behind Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation, and the community has hopped on board as well,” Apple American Group Regional Marketing Coordinator Amanda DeLeo said.
Laurel: Bravo! to everyone who worked to make the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra’s concert featuring the music of Queen a success. We salute the JSO’s musicians and Music Director James Blachly; Bill Polacek and his team at JWF Industries,
which hosted the sold-out show; the tribute band Jeans n’ Classics, which played with the orchestra; the Johnstown Symphony Chorus and singers from area schools and colleges; the JSO’s administrative team and staff, which organized the event; the many volunteers who helped; and the large enthusiastic crowd that turned out. Great job by everyone!
